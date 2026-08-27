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Tahawol: Fifth anniversary of America’s defeat in Afghanistan discussed

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Tahawol: Calls for US engagement with the Islamic Emirate discussed

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August 26, 2026

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Tahawol: Aisha Wahab’s emphasis on US ties with IEA

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August 25, 2026

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Tahawol: IEA seeking Afghanistan seat at UN

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August 23, 2026

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