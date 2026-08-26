Badakhshan police say Pakistan is sheltering Islamic Emirate opponents in Chitral

Security officials in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province say the situation in Zebak district is currently stable, but claim that Pakistan is providing shelter and training to opponents of the Islamic Emirate in the Chitral region.

Abdul Basir Mazhari, Badakhshan’s police chief, said opponents of the Islamic Emirate have established shelters and training facilities near the Durand Line in Chitral.

He claimed the groups could attempt to use the Shah Salim Pass to disrupt security in Badakhshan and other northeastern provinces.

“There is evidence that Pakistan has established shelters and training centers for opponents of the government near the Durand Line,” Mazhari said. “Badakhshan is the only province in the north that shares a border with Pakistan, and Pakistan has gathered opponents of the government in Chitral.”

Despite the claims, residents in central Zebak said daily life remains normal and there have been no signs of fighting in the area.

Badakhshan security officials said their forces have been deployed along the Durand Line and remain on standby to respond to any potential threats.

According to local officials, Zebak district has three routes connecting it to areas across the Durand Line, with security forces stationed in the area.