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Muttaqi discusses expanding economic ties with Kuwait’s Al-Sayer Group

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Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met with Mohammad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sayer, CEO of Kuwait’s Al-Sayer Group.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the meeting focused on Afghanistan’s current situation, security, stability, as well as opportunities in trade and investment.

Muttaqi described relations between Kuwait and Afghanistan as historical and positive, expressing hope for further expansion of comprehensive ties between the two countries.

Nasser Al-Sayer, expressing his satisfaction with his visit to Afghanistan, said he wanted to establish trade relations with Afghanistan in the future.

He added that his company plans to export fresh and dried fruits from Afghanistan to Kuwait and other markets.

The two sides also emphasized expanding economic and trade relations, strengthening joint cooperation, facilitating travel, and making effective use of investment opportunities available in Afghanistan.

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Germany deports 30 Afghan refugees to Kabul

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5 hours ago

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August 25, 2026

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The German government deported 30 Afghan nationals to Kabul on Tuesday on a charter flight from Leipzig Airport.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the migrants were transferred from Leipzig Airport to Kabul this morning.

This is the second group deportation of Afghan nationals since Berlin changed its policy regarding the return of Afghan asylum seekers.

Germany has expanded the deportation of Afghan nationals in recent months. In addition to people with criminal records, asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected are also now at risk of deportation.

Previously, 31 Afghan asylum seekers were transferred from Germany to Kabul on a charter flight.

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Indonesia reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s reintegration into global community

Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.

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9 hours ago

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August 25, 2026

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Indonesia says it will continue supporting Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community through constructive engagement.

Anis Matta, Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Gelora Party, said he received a visit from Shoaib Baryalai, First Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, August 24.

In a post on X, Matta said he was briefed directly on progress in efforts by the authorities in Afghanistan to fulfill international commitments and advance the country’s reintegration into the international community.

He said Indonesia would continue its constructive engagement to support the process, with the aim of helping improve, stabilize and promote prosperity for the Afghan people.

Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.

Barakzai said Afghanistan reaffirms its commitment to meaningful engagement with the international community, as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

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Afghanistan’s 4G subscribers surpass 10 million, says telecom ministry

The ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.

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10 hours ago

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August 25, 2026

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The number of 4G subscribers in Afghanistan has surpassed 10 million, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Inayatullah Alokozay, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.

Of those internet users, nearly 10 million are now using 4G services, reflecting a significant expansion in access to high-speed mobile internet across the country.

Alokozay said that before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the number of 4G subscribers stood at just over 2 million, while the total number of internet users was below 10 million.

He attributed the increase to the expansion of telecommunications coverage, which has brought mobile and internet services to a larger share of the country’s population.

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