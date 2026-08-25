Qatar Ambassador holds farewell meeting Turkish diplomat in Kabul

Indonesia says it will continue supporting Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community through constructive engagement.

Anis Matta, Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Gelora Party, said he received a visit from Shoaib Baryalai, First Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, August 24.

In a post on X, Matta said he was briefed directly on progress in efforts by the authorities in Afghanistan to fulfill international commitments and advance the country’s reintegration into the international community.

He said Indonesia would continue its constructive engagement to support the process, with the aim of helping improve, stabilize and promote prosperity for the Afghan people.

Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.

Barakzai said Afghanistan reaffirms its commitment to meaningful engagement with the international community, as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.