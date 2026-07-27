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Iran seeks to establish free trade zone with Afghanistan and China

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7 hours ago

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Iranian officials have announced that they are pursuing a plan to establish a trilateral free trade and industrial zone between Iran, Afghanistan, and China aimed at expanding economic cooperation, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening transit routes.

Morteza Zakarian, Director General of Economic and Financial Affairs of Iran’s South Khorasan Province, said the proposal was put forward based on the geographical, mining, and transit capacities of the three countries, and that administrative and expert reviews of the plan are ongoing.

Speaking at a meeting with a Chinese economic delegation at the South Khorasan Special Economic Zone, Zakarian said the Iran-Afghanistan-China route could serve as a secure and sustainable corridor, creating opportunities for expanded trade and economic cooperation among regional countries.

He added that the proposal to establish the trilateral free trade zone was presented by the provincial governor during the Iranian president’s visit to South Khorasan in 2025.

Zakarian stressed that the implementation of the project should not rely solely on government resources, adding that the private sector, particularly Chinese investors, could play an important role in making the plan a reality.

The Director General of Economic and Financial Affairs of South Khorasan highlighted the province’s border location with Afghanistan, mineral resources, workforce, available land for economic projects, and position along major transit routes as key advantages.

He said Afghanistan’s mineral resources, rare elements, and transit position, along with China’s investment capacity, financing potential, and technological expertise, could contribute to this economic cooperation model.

Zakarian also noted the growing presence of Chinese investors in South Khorasan, saying that 12 investment projects by Chinese nationals have so far been approved in the province, with more than half receiving approval over the past two years.

 
 
 
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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation

For his part, Khojayev said Uzbekistan is prepared to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase imports of Afghan meat and cotton.

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1 day ago

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July 26, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met on Sunday with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khojayev, and his accompanying delegation at the Chahar Chinar Palace in the Arg to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides held talks on strengthening economic, trade, investment, and transit cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Baradar said stronger and more stable relations between Kabul and Tashkent would not only serve the economic interests of both countries but also contribute to regional stability. He added that the Islamic Emirate is ready to use all available capacities to further strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

He emphasized the effective implementation of the joint action plan between the two countries, describing it as an important step toward boosting economic growth.

Baradar also identified several priority areas for cooperation, including removing obstacles to the movement of Afghan export vehicles to Uzbekistan, granting exemptions for Afghan transit goods arriving from China, Central Asia, and Russia, facilitating exports of Afghanistan’s agricultural products, fresh and dried fruits, food products, and valuable minerals to the markets of Central Asia, Russia, and China, increasing the capacity of transit infrastructure, expanding customs facilities, easing the issuance of visas for Afghan citizens, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector and joint infrastructure projects.

He said broader cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan would not only elevate bilateral economic relations but could also serve as a model of good neighborly relations for other countries in the region.

For his part, Khojayev said Uzbekistan is prepared to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase imports of Afghan meat and cotton.

He also announced Uzbekistan’s readiness to build a $50 million zinc processing plant in Hairatan.

Khojayev added that the Uzbek delegation would work with relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate in the areas of transport, energy, agricultural development, banking, trade, economic cooperation, and capacity-building for Afghan citizens.

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Over 205,000 Afghans visit Uzbekistan for trade and business in six months

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3 days ago

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July 24, 2026

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More than 205,000 Afghan citizens traveled to Uzbekistan for trade and business activities during the first six months of 2026, making Afghanistan the largest source of foreign commercial visitors to the country, according to official data.

Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee reported that a total of 228,615 foreign nationals visited the country for commercial purposes during the period, with Afghan visitors accounting for the vast majority.

The data showed that 205,937 Afghans arrived in Uzbekistan for business-related activities between January and June, far exceeding the figures recorded from other countries.

Turkmenistan ranked second with 16,322 commercial visitors, followed by Tajikistan with 4,320. The list also included 628 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, 311 from Kazakhstan, 230 from Russia, and 188 from Turkey.

The figures highlight the growing role of Afghan traders and businesses in cross-border economic activities between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has remained one of Afghanistan’s key trade and transit partners, with both countries seeking to expand economic cooperation, connectivity, and regional trade links.

 
 
 
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Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighbours surges to nearly $16 billion as exports to Afghanistan plunge

The decline in exports was largely attributed to reduced shipments to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

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4 days ago

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July 23, 2026

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Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighbouring countries widened by 30 percent in the 2025–26 fiscal year, reaching $15.93 billion, driven by declining exports to regional markets and rising imports, particularly from China.

According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s trade gap with Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives increased from $12.26 billion in the previous fiscal year to $15.93 billion.

Pakistan’s total exports to the nine neighbouring countries fell by 11 percent to $3.95 billion, while imports from the region rose by 19.1 percent to $19.89 billion, highlighting a growing trade imbalance.

The decline in exports was largely attributed to reduced shipments to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Trade with Afghanistan, including exports, has remained suspended since October 10, 2025, significantly affecting Pakistan’s regional export performance.

Exports to Afghanistan dropped by 68.9 percent to $243.69 million, down from $783.95 million in the previous fiscal year. Imports from Afghanistan also declined sharply by 74.9 percent, falling to $6.5 million.

China remained Pakistan’s largest regional trading partner. Exports to China increased by 8.4 percent to $2.68 billion, accounting for 68 percent of Pakistan’s exports to neighbouring countries. However, imports from China climbed 19.8 percent to $19.54 billion, representing 98 percent of Pakistan’s regional imports.

Trade with India remained limited despite a percentage increase in exports. Pakistan’s exports to India rose to $2.93 million, while imports from India declined 7.6 percent to $168.73 million.

Exports to Bangladesh fell 9.3 percent to $715.59 million, while exports to Sri Lanka declined 22.8 percent to $293.38 million during the fiscal year.

The latest figures underscore Pakistan’s growing dependence on imports, particularly from China, while declining exports to regional markets continue to widen the country’s trade deficit.

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