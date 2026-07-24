Five armed men killed while attempting to cross Durand Line into Badakhshan

Afghan army’s 219th Omar-e-Salis Division said on Friday border forces thwarted an attempt by a group of armed men to enter Badakhshan province from across the Durand Line.

Noorullah Nazari, spokesman for the 219th Omar-e-Salis Division, said the “opponents” attempted to cross into Zebak district of Badakhshan on Thursday night via the Shah Salim area in Chitral, across the Durand Line.

Border forces engaged the group at the Topkhana zero-point area in Zebak district and, following a brief clash, prevented them from entering Badakhshan.

According to the statement, five of the armed men were killed and several others wounded in the fighting. A number of the remaining members of the group retreated to the Shah Salim area in Chitral after the clash.