World
Trump: US will attack Iranian bridge, power plant for every ship targeted in Hormuz
Some international law experts and world leaders have criticized Trump’s threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants as illegal under international law.
President Donald Trump renewed his threats to attack Iranian infrastructure on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would attack a bridge or power plant each time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The U.S. and Iran have intensified attacks as an interim ceasefire agreement signed last month has unravelled and a struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz has deepened, raising the risk of a return to all-out hostilities. under
Some international law experts and world leaders have criticized Trump’s threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants as illegal under international law that prohibits attacks on civilian targets.
World
War in Iran has cost the US $37.5 billion so far, Pentagon says
Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30.
The cost of the United States’ war in Iran has risen to $37.5 billion so far, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, as he faced skeptical lawmakers for the first time since heavy bombings resumed to seek urgent funding for the unpopular conflict, Reuters reported.
With just six months before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump’s Republicans may face an uphill battle to keep their House of Representatives and Senate majorities, Democrats are riding high in public opinion polls as they attempt to link the unpopular Iran war with affordability.
Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30.
It was unclear how the Pentagon arrived at the figure. A source told Reuters in March that Trump’s administration estimated the first six days of the war had cost at least $11.3 billion.
Trump asked Congress last month for nearly $90 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran conflict, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers frustrated with the war and facing the November midterms.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained since the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28 that Trump and his team have not kept them informed about the conflict or his plans.
“The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war,” Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said at the hearing. Trump has repeatedly issued severe threats against Iran, including against civilian infrastructure, which critics say would be a war crime.
Trump’s Republicans hold such slim margins in the House and Senate that appropriations bills typically need Democratic support to pass.
“The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don’t add up,” Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said. “It’s either over, or it’s not over. It’s within two weeks, or it’s not two weeks, it’s either missiles or it’s not missiles.”
Hegseth also told lawmakers that military training would need to be curtailed without an urgent funding boost.
The war has strained the Pentagon’s nearly $1 trillion budget and risks funding for military personnel matters. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, acknowledged that potential cost during the hearing, saying that while they would figure out how to pay service members, the Pentagon could struggle with maintenance costs as well as investing in future capabilities, read the report.
Hegseth called on lawmakers to not just fund the supplemental request but also a $1.5 trillion budget request for 2027.
“Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion, I believe, is the greatest threat that our nation faces,” Hegseth said.
A fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran collapsed earlier this month and both sides have been carrying out daily strikes against each other.
The number of U.S. troops killed in the war on Iran rose to 18 over the weekend, while roughly 430 U.S. troops have been injured. The Pentagon said on Monday that 100 service members were injured since July 7, but that 96% have returned to duty.
In the past week, Trump has threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges, send ground forces to seize Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub and bomb a deep-underground nuclear-linked site known as Pickaxe Mountain.
On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. would take out the mountain facility “pretty soon.”
World
Oil settles up on renewed US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure
Oil prices climbed more than 4% to their highest in more than a month on Friday after the U.S. and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures settled $3.87, or 4.59%, higher to $88.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $3.54, or 4.48%, at $82.49. Both were at their highest since mid-June, Reuters reported.
For the week, both benchmarks gained about 16%, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI set for its second.
The two foes expanded fighting on Friday, with the U.S. striking bridges and an airport in Iran and Tehran hitting a power and desalination plant in Kuwait. Iran said it launched more strikes on U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including the first direct attack in Syria, after a sixth straight night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities.
“The market is reacting to the increasing hostilities between Iran and the United States that have culminated this week with nightly attacks on Iranian infrastructure and retaliation by Iran on its neighbors’ infrastructure,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “If more tankers come under fire and become damaged, we’re going to see oil prices continue to move up as shipowners simply refuse to enter the Persian Gulf.”
The collapsed truce between the U.S. and Iran has resulted in a sharp decline in oil flows in the strait as Iran targets vessels transiting through it. Before the Iran war, about 20% of global oil supplies flowed through the waterway. Iran has pressed the Houthis to close the Red Sea route if the U.S. attacks Iran’s power infrastructure.
“Given that so much of Saudi Arabia’s exports have been redirected to the port of Yanbu via the East-West Pipeline to avoid Hormuz, any such development is a threat indeed,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, wrote in a note.
Saudi Arabia has diverted more than 70% of its normal daily crude exports to the Red Sea port of Yanbu since the beginning of the war. Shipments from Yanbu averaged 4 million barrels per day in recent weeks, up from around 973,000 bpd in the same period last year.
Qatar’s defence ministry said its armed forces thwarted an Iranian missile attack early on Friday and the interior ministry said a child was wounded by shrapnel resulting from interception operations.
In a different conflict zone, Ukraine’s military said it struck a Russian oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region on Thursday.
World
Trump sends Congress formal notice that Iran conflict has resumed
As the conflict intensified, Trump said on Monday, the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.
US President Donald Trump has sent Congress formal notification that hostilities against Iran resumed on July 7, a letter his administration sees as opening a new 60-day window to use the military in the region without congressional approval, Reuters reported.
“I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States’ national security and foreign policy interests,” Trump said in the letter, dated July 10, and seen by Reuters on Monday.
The letter outlines Trump’s actions including ordering a two-week ceasefire on April 7, which was extended, and his administration’s efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
The United States began attacking Iran on February 28, alongside Israel.
Trump described the memorandum of understanding he signed with Iran on June 17, and said that Iran had violated it by attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting him to order renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic.
As the conflict intensified, Trump said on Monday, the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.
The US Constitution says that only Congress, not the president, has the power to declare war. However, US presidents have long claimed the right to order shorter military engagements without lawmakers’ approval to preserve US security, read the report.
The War Powers Act requires the president to inform Congress within 48 hours of initiating hostilities, and says military action begun without Congress’ approval must be terminated within 60 days.
With Iran, the first 60-day deadline was May 1, but the Republican president said it did not apply because he declared the hostilities had been terminated by the ceasefire, even as attacks continued and US forces blockaded Iranian ports.
Democrats and Republican opponents of the ongoing war said the administration was misinterpreting the law.
“The president can’t just wish away months of war he said would last only four to six weeks,” a senior House of Representatives Democratic aide said, commenting on condition of anonymity.
Additionally, the Senate and House both passed a resolution last month directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, despite his fellow Republicans’ slim majorities in both chambers, Reuters reported.
The votes reflected growing concern about the months-long conflict.
Trump lashed out after the vote, accusing those who voted in favor of providing “comfort” to Iran and making his job “more difficult.”
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Tahawol: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Its Ninth Night
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