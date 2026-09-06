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Cuban and Afghan immigrants deported from US arrive in Guyana
Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the group of Cuban and Afghan nationals arrived on Saturday after being deported over immigration issues.
Guyana has received six people deported from the United States as the administration of President Donald Trump expands its use of so-called third-country deportations.
Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the group of Cuban and Afghan nationals arrived on Saturday after being deported over immigration issues.
“The US has not made any further requests” for non-citizens to be sent to Guyana, Persaud told The Associated Press.
None of the six had criminal backgrounds, he said.
Persaud said Guyana reached an agreement with the US after months of negotiations. The deal will run for one year and does not constitute permanent resettlement.
Third-country deportations involve sending foreign nationals to countries other than their own. Critics say deportees may have no ties to the countries they are sent to and can face unfamiliar languages and difficult conditions.
The Trump administration has expanded the practice, reaching agreements with countries in several regions, some involving multimillion-dollar payments. US officials have defended the policy by arguing that some countries, including Cuba, refuse to accept deportees.
Amnesty International estimates that more than 30 countries have entered such agreements since Trump returned to office, including 15 in the Americas.
Rights groups have condemned third-country deportations as a way of punishing migrants and pressuring them to abandon immigration claims. The practice has also raised concerns over human rights and conditions in countries receiving deportees.
The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University estimates that 70.6% of foreign nationals currently held in US immigration detention have no criminal conviction.
The six deportees sent to Guyana will receive assistance through the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme operated by the UN International Organization for Migration. They will remain in Guyana while their immigration cases are resolved and could eventually return to their countries of origin or seek relocation elsewhere.
Restricting immigration and deporting foreign nationals have become central features of Trump’s second-term policies. His administration has also cancelled programmes including Temporary Protected Status and humanitarian parole, leaving tens of thousands at greater risk of deportation.
Reports have also indicated that the administration plans to revoke visas for about 200,000 asylum seekers.
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Muttaqi and Khalilzad discuss expanding Afghanistan-US relations
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Saturday with Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the current situation in the country and ways to expand ties between Kabul and Washington.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued Saturday evening that the two discussed opportunities in various sectors and issues related to Afghanistan-U.S. relations that could help broaden engagement between the two sides.
Muttaqi highlighted what he described as progress in stability, security, economic growth and self-reliance, saying Afghanistan currently offers a favorable environment for investment.
Khalilzad, meanwhile, praised the security and stability in Afghanistan and progress in reconstruction. He expressed hope that the country would make further gains in development, economic growth and self-reliance.
The former U.S. envoy also shared his views with relevant parties on strengthening relations and promoting constructive engagement between Afghanistan and the United States.
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Australian tourist dies of heart attack in Wakhan, Badakhshan
Zohurullah Fakhri, the head of the state-owned Afghan Tour company, says that an Australian tourist died of a heart attack in Wakhan district of Badakhshan province on Saturday.
According to Fakhri, the tourist, who was named “Charles” and was an Australian citizen, died in the Chaparan area of Wakhan district.
He did not provide further details about when the incident occurred or the transfer of the tourist’s body.
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Afghan FM, Russian ambassador discuss expanding bilateral relations
Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Saturday.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, shared interests, and ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
They also exchanged views on the regional situation and emphasized that continued relations between Afghanistan and Russia are in the interests of both countries in light of ongoing regional developments.
The meeting also covered future cooperation between the two countries, with both sides stressing the need to further expand Afghanistan-Russia relations.
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