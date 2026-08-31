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Tahawol: Five years since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

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Tahawol: Latest on Stalled Kabul-Islamabad Talks

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Tahawol: Islamic Emirate seeks to normalize US ties

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Tahawol: Fifth anniversary of America’s defeat in Afghanistan discussed

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