TAPI pipeline nears first gas sales in Afghanistan

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is moving closer to its first commercial gas sales in Afghanistan after years of delays, with Herat expected to become the first Afghan market served by the project.

According to the Times of Central Asia, Turkmenistan plans to supply gas to Herat through the TAPI pipeline, while the timeline for extending the project to Pakistan and India remains uncertain.

The report says Turkmengaz and Afghan Gas signed a memorandum on August 10 covering the purchase of gas through TAPI. However, the agreement does not yet specify the price, supply volume or exact date for the start of commercial deliveries.

Afghan and Turkmen officials are also working to develop a gas distribution network in Herat to supply industrial facilities, power plants and households.

Meanwhile, Herat Governor Mawlavi Islam Jar recently said construction of the TAPI pipeline in the province is expected to be completed within two months.

According to the governor, Turkmen officials have completed their work on the project and will hand it over to Herat authorities once the remaining process is finalized.

Jar has also urged residents and factory owners in Herat’s industrial park to make the necessary preparations for the start of gas distribution and pipeline connections.

The TAPI project is designed to transport Turkmenistan’s natural gas through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with a planned annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters.