Afghanistan, Malaysia discuss expanding defense cooperation

Afghanistan and Malaysia have emphasized the need to expand defense cooperation, particularly in training and technical fields, the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia said.

According to the embassy, Shoaib Baryalai, First Director of the Political Directorate at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Naqibullah Ahmadi, acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy in Malaysia, met with the Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense.

The two sides discussed what the embassy described as “positive progress” in relations between Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries in educational and technical areas.

Both sides also stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual interests.