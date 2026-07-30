Afghanistan invites Iranian investors to expand economic cooperation

Afghanistan has invited Iranian investors to explore business opportunities and participate in joint economic projects as the country seeks to strengthen investment and trade ties with its western neighbor.

Kamaluddin Tawhidi, head of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce, made the appeal during a visit to Iran, where he attended the “Economic Cooperation Opportunities with Afghanistan” conference in Alborz Province, according to Iran’s state broadcaster.

Speaking at the event, Tawhidi highlighted Afghanistan’s investment potential and encouraged Iranian businesses to take advantage of opportunities across a range of economic sectors.

Discussions focused on expanding private-sector cooperation, increasing joint investment, and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries.

Tawhidi said stronger economic partnerships could create new business opportunities and support broader regional economic growth.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen economic cooperation with neighboring countries.