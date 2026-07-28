Sport
Qosh Tepa and Akhawat to face off in AWPL final
Qosh Tepa secured its place in the final of the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) after defeating Setareha on the eighth day of the competition in Kabul on Monday.
The league, which has brought together some of Afghanistan’s top wrestlers, continued with a series of closely contested bouts as teams battled for a place in the championship match.
Qosh Tepa made a strong start when Masihullah Nazari defeated Sayed Omar Zazi of Setareha in the 61kg weight category.
In the second bout, Najibullah Hassani extended Qosh Tepa’s advantage with a 6-2 victory over Murtaza Ayobi in the 65kg division.
The day’s third contest featured Mohammad Sarwar Sarwari of Akhawat, who produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament, defeating Mohammad Ali Turkmanwal of Fath 14-1.
Qosh Tepa continued its winning momentum in the fourth bout as Shams Qureshi overcame Abdul Salim Qaderi of Setareha 7-1 in the 70kg weight category.
The team went on to claim three more victories, sealing an emphatic overall win and booking its place in the league final. The defeat ended Setareha’s hopes of competing for the inaugural championship.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will pause on Wednesday before returning for its final day of competition on Thursday, when Qosh Tepa will face Akhawat in the championship match to determine the first-ever AWPL title winners.
The final will be followed by the league’s closing ceremony.
Wrestling fans across Afghanistan can watch the championship match and closing ceremony live on Thursday from 6:00 p.m.
Sport
Youth teams take centre stage in Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League
Among the participating clubs is Kabul-based Arman FC, which says its involvement reflects its commitment to grassroots football and youth development.
The Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League, which got underway this week in Kabul, is providing a platform for some of the country’s most promising young footballers as clubs from across the country compete for the national youth title while helping develop the next generation of talent.
The tournament is designed to give under-17 players regular competitive match experience and create a pathway to senior club football and Afghanistan’s national youth teams.
Among the participating clubs is Kabul-based Arman FC, which says its involvement reflects its commitment to grassroots football and youth development.
“We proudly announce that Arman FC under-17 football team is participating in the Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League to develop grassroots football in Afghanistan and to encourage the youth of the country,” the club said in a statement.
Several of the club’s young players have spoken about what the competition means to them and their ambitions for the future.
Midfielder Shahzad Sharifi said he began playing football at the age of 12 before progressing through several youth teams, eventually earning a place at Arman FC alongside his brother, Mir Agha Sharifi.
“I now play in central midfield alongside my brother Mir Agha Sharifi, who is my role model. I promise Arman FC fans that one day I will take over the captain’s armband from my brother,” he said.
Forward Erfan Arzbegi said he hopes to use the tournament as a stepping stone to higher levels of the game.
“It is our dream to progress from the U-17 team to Arman FC’s senior squad, where we can further develop our game and eventually earn a place in Afghanistan’s senior national team and the U-23 national team,” he said.
Teammate Samiullah Aimaq, who previously played in Kunduz before joining Arman FC, said representing the club in the national youth championship was another important milestone in his football career.
“My dream is to one day play for Arman FC’s senior team as well as Afghanistan’s national teams at different age levels and bring pride to my country,” he said.
Youth competitions are regarded as an important part of Afghanistan’s football development, giving emerging players valuable competitive experience while allowing clubs to identify and nurture future senior talent.
The Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League features youth teams from clubs across the country and is expected to play a key role in strengthening the country’s football development pathway.
Sport
Afghan team arrives in England for training camp ahead of Ireland ODI series
Sayed Naseem Sadat, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said on Sunday the national cricket team has arrived in Birmingham, England, to begin its preparations for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Ireland.
According to Sadat, the Afghan squad will continue training in England until August 1 before traveling to Ireland for the One-Day International (ODI) series.
The opening match of the series will be played on August 5 in Bready, Ireland.
Fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Sport
Fath, Qosh Tepa secure victories on Day 3 of Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
Fath and Qosh Tepa recorded impressive team victories on the third day of the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), as the country’s top wrestlers continued to showcase their talent in Kabul on Wednesday.
The league, which brings together leading wrestling clubs from across Afghanistan in a team-based competition, aims to promote one of the country’s most popular traditional sports while providing a national platform for elite athletes.
In the opening team contest, Spin Ghar’s Farzad Chailabagh defeated Qaribullah Kazemi of Fath in the 57kg category. Fath responded strongly, winning the next two bouts as Mohammad Ali Turkmanwal defeated Suhail Mirzai in the 61kg division and Siawash Samani overcame Abdul Sattar Alamiyar in the 65kg category, helping guide Fath to victory.
The second fixture featured Kahkashan against Qosh Tepa. Kahkashan made the perfect start when Mohammad Ramiz Ahmadi defeated Bilal Hakimi in the 57kg category.
Qosh Tepa, however, dominated the remainder of the contest, winning the next five bouts. Masihullah Nazari defeated Murtaza Rustami in the 61kg division, while Najib Hasani overcame Jawad in the 65kg category.
In the heavier weight classes, Shams Quraishi beat Sher Hussain in the 70kg division, Romal Rajabi defeated Mohammad Hadi at 74kg, and Osman Azimi completed the clean sweep by overcoming Farhad Haidari in the 79kg category.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League continues in Kabul, with clubs from across the country competing for the inaugural championship in a tournament designed to strengthen the sport and provide greater exposure for Afghanistan’s leading wrestlers.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every match of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League live and exclusively across Afghanistan, with daily coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m., bringing the competition to wrestling fans nationwide.
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