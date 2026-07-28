Qosh Tepa and Akhawat to face off in AWPL final

Qosh Tepa secured its place in the final of the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) after defeating Setareha on the eighth day of the competition in Kabul on Monday.

The league, which has brought together some of Afghanistan’s top wrestlers, continued with a series of closely contested bouts as teams battled for a place in the championship match.

Qosh Tepa made a strong start when Masihullah Nazari defeated Sayed Omar Zazi of Setareha in the 61kg weight category.

In the second bout, Najibullah Hassani extended Qosh Tepa’s advantage with a 6-2 victory over Murtaza Ayobi in the 65kg division.

The day’s third contest featured Mohammad Sarwar Sarwari of Akhawat, who produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament, defeating Mohammad Ali Turkmanwal of Fath 14-1.

Qosh Tepa continued its winning momentum in the fourth bout as Shams Qureshi overcame Abdul Salim Qaderi of Setareha 7-1 in the 70kg weight category.

The team went on to claim three more victories, sealing an emphatic overall win and booking its place in the league final. The defeat ended Setareha’s hopes of competing for the inaugural championship.

The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will pause on Wednesday before returning for its final day of competition on Thursday, when Qosh Tepa will face Akhawat in the championship match to determine the first-ever AWPL title winners.

The final will be followed by the league’s closing ceremony.