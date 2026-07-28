Muttaqi discusses development projects with new UNDP envoy in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Tuesday with Turhan Saleh, the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed UNDP’s development activities in Afghanistan, the reintegration of returning migrants, cooperation in the health and agriculture sectors, alternative livelihoods for combating narcotics, environmental protection, climate change, and responses to natural disasters.

Muttaqi stressed the importance of implementing development and infrastructure projects alongside humanitarian assistance, saying the Islamic Emirate would continue cooperation with the United Nations in these areas.

The ministry added that Saleh assured the coordination of UNDP programs with Afghanistan’s priorities and said the organization would continue supporting development projects and capacity-building efforts based on the needs of the Afghan people.