India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has announced 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at Indian universities during the 2026-27 academic year.

The scholarships are being offered under the Special Scholarship Scheme for Afghan Nationals (SSSAN) through India’s e-VidyaBharti (e-VB) Network Project, which provides online higher education to students from partner countries.

According to the ICCR announcement, the scholarships cover online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a range of disciplines, including arts, commerce, management, business administration and computer science. Tuition, admission, examination and other academic fees will be covered under the programme.

Applications will open on July 15 through the e-VidyaBharti i-Learn portal, with the deadline for online submissions set for July 24.

The scholarships are open to Afghan nationals residing anywhere in the world, provided they hold a valid Afghan national identity document or passport. Students admitted under the programme will study online through participating Indian universities approved by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC).

The ICCR advised applicants to review the list of participating universities and available courses on the e-VidyaBharti portal before submitting their applications. Admission will be limited to programmes offered by participating institutions.

The e-VidyaBharti Network Project was launched by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in 2019 to expand access to higher education through online learning. The initiative enables international students to pursue degree programmes remotely while receiving financial support for their studies.

The latest scholarship announcement continues India’s education support for Afghan students and provides an opportunity for eligible applicants to obtain internationally recognised university qualifications through distance learning.