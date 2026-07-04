Afghan, Iranian firms sign three cooperation MoUs at Kabul meeting

Three cooperation agreements were signed between Iranian and Afghan companies during a business meeting held in Kabul aimed at expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The gathering, hosted by the Embassy of Iran in Kabul, brought together more than 200 Iranian and Afghan business leaders, industrialists, and investors.

According to an embassy statement, Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli, highlighted the existing potential for expanding economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

Following the opening remarks, members of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber delegation held sector-specific discussions with Afghan business representatives across key industries, including petrochemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, cement production, laboratory equipment, food processing, battery manufacturing, and technical and engineering services.