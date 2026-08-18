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CSTO chief: Afghan border instability poses risks to regional security
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov has warned that instability in parts of Afghanistan, particularly areas bordering the organization’s zone of responsibility, poses risks to regional security.
In an interview with RIA Novosti, Masadykov said the CSTO was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and considered developments in the country important for the security of Central Asia.
“Instability persists in several regions of the country, including those bordering the CSTO zone of responsibility, posing obvious risks to the Central Asian collective security region,” he said.
Masadykov said the CSTO considers Afghanistan an important neighbour and is interested in its development as a peaceful and prosperous state.
He noted that political and economic relations between Kabul and nearly all CSTO member states are developing actively. However, he said the current situation made stronger border controls with Afghanistan necessary.
“Given the current situation, we recognize the need to strengthen border control with this country,” Masadykov said.
He added that the CSTO was implementing an interstate programme aimed at strengthening Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan.
Masadykov also said that during a recent working visit, he inspected border outposts and discussed the situation along the Tajik-Afghan border with the commander of Tajikistan’s border troops.
The remarks come as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly said that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
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Afghanistan does not pursue confrontation with Pakistan: envoy
He said lasting regional security requires mutual trust, practical cooperation, coordination and respect for each other’s legitimate concerns.
Afghanistan does not pursue a policy of confrontation with Pakistan and seeks to build relations with its neighbour through dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb said Monday.
Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad marking the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Shakeeb said Afghanistan’s relations with its neighbours, particularly Pakistan, should be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, non-interference and shared interests.
“We believe that an atmosphere of trust cannot be created through pressure or force. It can only be built through understanding, sustained dialogue, and sincere cooperation,” he said.
Shakeeb said Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against the security and stability of other countries, while expressing hope that Afghanistan’s security concerns would also be understood and respected.
He said lasting regional security requires mutual trust, practical cooperation, coordination and respect for each other’s legitimate concerns.
The envoy also highlighted the geographical and economic importance of Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying a peaceful and stable Afghanistan could contribute to regional connectivity, trade, transit, investment and energy cooperation.
Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also called for mutual support between the two countries.
Speaking at the same event, Fazlur Rahman said he was confident that Pakistan would support Afghanistan and Afghanistan would support Pakistan.
He said Afghanistan and Pakistan could play the role of a bridge in the region because of their geographical positions, urging both countries to recognise the region’s geopolitical importance.
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Indian and Serbian officials attend August 15 event at Afghan Embassy in Delhi
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi on Monday held a ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power. A number of foreign diplomats, including representatives of India, the host country, and Serbia, the only European country represented at the event, attended the ceremony.
Representatives from Palestine, Russia, China, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Niger, Qatar and Oman were also present.
Noor Ahmad Noor, Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in India, stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Kabul and New Delhi, saying, “We believe that stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity.”
Noor said Afghanistan seeks deeper economic relations with India, adding that its foreign policy is based on “balanced engagement and non-interference” and that Kabul seeks “positive, constructive, pragmatic and sustainable” relations with all countries.
He said diplomatic contacts between Afghanistan and India have expanded in recent years, with embassies and consulates becoming more active and high-level delegations from both sides visiting each other’s capitals.
Referring to the historical ties between the two countries, Noor said, “The ancient cities of Afghanistan, such as Kabul, Herat and Kandahar, welcomed Indian traders and caravans, while Indian cities such as Delhi and Lahore benefited from the influence of Afghan scholars, poets and Sufis.”
He added, “This is our shared past, from which we draw inspiration for a better future.”
Noor also called on India to support Afghanistan’s rights at international forums. “We also appreciate their emphasis at international forums on the need to ensure Afghanistan’s legitimate international rights. We hope that greater attention and practical efforts will be made in this regard,” he said.
The Afghan diplomat said Afghanistan’s stability was important for the wider region. “We believe that Afghanistan’s stability is not only a success for Afghans; it is also an important opportunity for economic growth, trade, energy, transit and security across the entire region,” he said.
Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in charge of the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, also attended the event.
India has not formally recognised the Islamic Emirate, but diplomatic contacts and engagement between the two sides have increased in recent years.
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Blast at Kabul school injures at least 52
An explosion at a school in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Monday injured at least 52 people, according to sources.
The blast, caused by a hand grenade, occurred at around 4:55 p.m. at Sham-e Hedayat Private School in Mahdiya Township, located in Kabul’s 18th security district.
According to sources, the grenade was in the hands of a student when it exploded.
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