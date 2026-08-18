CSTO chief: Afghan border instability poses risks to regional security

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov has warned that instability in parts of Afghanistan, particularly areas bordering the organization’s zone of responsibility, poses risks to regional security.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Masadykov said the CSTO was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and considered developments in the country important for the security of Central Asia.

“Instability persists in several regions of the country, including those bordering the CSTO zone of responsibility, posing obvious risks to the Central Asian collective security region,” he said.

Masadykov said the CSTO considers Afghanistan an important neighbour and is interested in its development as a peaceful and prosperous state.

He noted that political and economic relations between Kabul and nearly all CSTO member states are developing actively. However, he said the current situation made stronger border controls with Afghanistan necessary.

“Given the current situation, we recognize the need to strengthen border control with this country,” Masadykov said.

He added that the CSTO was implementing an interstate programme aimed at strengthening Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan.

Masadykov also said that during a recent working visit, he inspected border outposts and discussed the situation along the Tajik-Afghan border with the commander of Tajikistan’s border troops.

The remarks come as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly said that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.