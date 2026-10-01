Sport
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.
The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Rafiullah Mohammadi put Khurasan Faryab ahead in the closing minutes of the first half, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the break.
Ariana Khost stepped up the pressure in the second half, and their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when Omid Sarwari found the back of the net to level the score.
The two sides shared the points after neither team could find a winning goal.
Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5.
All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai maintain top spots in ICC ODI rankings
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League
Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance.
The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Samiullah Naderi scored Abu Muslim Farah’s opening goal in the final minutes of the first half.
Abu Muslim Farah continued their attacking play in the second half, with Aman Sardari scoring the team’s second goal in the 69th minute with a spectacular header.
Omid Rajabi and Mirois Ghafouri then added two more goals to complete a 4-0 victory for Abu Muslim Farah.
Amanullah Sardari, captain of Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match against Omar Zawak Herat.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day.
The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACB launches nationwide fast-bowling talent hunt
The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Center is set to launch a nationwide fast-bowling talent identification program, titled “Afghan Thunder,” across several provinces throughout October.
According to the ACB, the program will begin in Kunduz on October 4, with assessments continuing in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, Khost, Paktia and Kunar before concluding in Nangarhar on October 27.
The board says eligible participants must be between 19 and 26 years old, at least 180 centimeters tall, hold a valid electronic National ID (e-Tazkira) and be capable of bowling at speeds of at least 140 kilometers per hour.
The assessment schedule is as follows: Kunduz on October 4–5, Herat on October 9–10, Kandahar on October 12, Kabul on October 14–15, Khost on October 19, Paktia on October 21, Kunar on October 25 and Nangarhar on October 27.
The ACB has encouraged eligible players who believe they have the potential to develop into high-level fast bowlers to take part in the Afghan Thunder Fast-Bowling Talent Hunt Program on the designated dates.
The board says the initiative aims to identify promising fast-bowling talent from across Afghanistan and provide talented players with a pathway into the country’s high-performance cricket system.
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw
Four members of one family killed in Helmand in Pakistan airstrike
UNAMA acting chief visits Islam Qala border to assess support for returnees
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai maintain top spots in ICC ODI rankings
Trump: Unlike Afghanistan, US took all equipment from Iraq
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Iranian clubs to face Gulf opponents at neutral venues in Asian Champions League Elite
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Ariana Television Network secures exclusive rights to Afghanistan’s 2026/27 cricket series
El Niño likely to intensify, may become strongest ever recorded, WMO says
Tahawol: Improvement in Afghanistan-China relations discussed
Saar: Expanding ties with regional and global countries discussed
Tahawol: Absence of Afghanistan’s envoy at UNGA discussed
Saar: Assessment of war between Afghanistan and US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s image at UNGA
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
-
World4 days ago
Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan vs India Asian Games quarter-final abandoned without a toss
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNDP, UN Women launch financing initiative for Afghan women entrepreneurs
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany reports 488 Afghans for possible deportation, 267 have no criminal convictions
-
Regional4 days ago
Aimal Wali Khan calls Dera Ismail Khan attack a ‘state failure’
-
Regional3 days ago
Floods, landslides kill 56 in India and 14 in Nepal