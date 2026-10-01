Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw

Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Rafiullah Mohammadi put Khurasan Faryab ahead in the closing minutes of the first half, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Ariana Khost stepped up the pressure in the second half, and their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when Omid Sarwari found the back of the net to level the score.

The two sides shared the points after neither team could find a winning goal.

Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5.

All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.