Ariana Television Network secures exclusive rights to Afghanistan’s 2026/27 cricket series

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive media rights in Afghanistan for a major schedule of Afghanistan national cricket team series during the 2026/27 season.

The agreement covers Afghanistan’s international fixtures against India, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, spanning Test, ODI and T20I cricket.

The action begins with Afghanistan’s three-match T20I series against India from September 13 to 17, 2026.

ATN’s exclusive rights package includes:

The agreement gives Afghan cricket fans access to a substantial programme of international cricket, covering all three major formats of the game.

India series kicks off coverage

The first event will see Afghanistan take on India in a highly anticipated T20I series in September.

With three matches scheduled between September 13 and 17, the series is expected to attract significant attention from cricket fans across Afghanistan and the region.

ATN will provide exclusive coverage of the series, continuing its commitment to bringing major international sporting events to Afghan audiences.

A major boost for Afghan cricket fans

The rights package extends well beyond the India series, with Afghanistan set to face some of the world’s leading cricket nations over the coming months.

The schedule includes Test and limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, followed by series against Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand during 2027.

For viewers, this means a sustained run of Afghanistan national team cricket on ATN, from the fast-paced excitement of T20Is to the traditional challenge of Test cricket.

The agreement is also in line with Ariana Television Network’s (ATN) commitment to supporting sport and Afghan athletes by giving fans across the country greater access to international and domestic competitions and providing a platform for Afghan teams and sporting talent to reach wider audiences.

The deal further strengthens Ariana Television Network’s role as a leading broadcaster of international sport in Afghanistan and reflects ATN’s continued investment in bringing major sporting events to viewers across the country.

The countdown begins with India on September 13, when ATN will bring the action live and exclusively to Afghan viewers.

While exact dates for all series, except the India series, are yet to be confirmed, fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for the latest updates, news and confirmed schedules.

Stay tuned to Ariana Television Network for more news and updates on these exciting cricket events.