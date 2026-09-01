Modi at SCO: Peace and Stability in Afghanistan Linked to Eurasian Security

Speaking at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said peace and stability in Afghanistan are closely linked to security and stability across Eurasia.

Modi identified security, regional connectivity and economic opportunities as the three key pillars of India’s vision for the SCO and said India would continue its development and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He also stressed that there should be “no double standards” in the fight against terrorism, calling for the dismantling of the entire terrorist ecosystem, including financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens.

Modi described terrorism as a serious threat to humanity and said countries that use terrorism as a tool of foreign policy or provide shelter and support to terrorists must receive a clear message that terrorism cannot be used as a strategic asset by any country.

On the West Asia crisis, Modi said conflicts cannot be resolved on the battlefield and called for dialogue and diplomacy to address regional tensions.

He also described drug trafficking and organised crime as serious threats to young people and regional security, urging stronger cooperation among SCO member states to tackle these challenges.