Mujahid: Shanghai cooperation summit decisions will be incomplete without Afghanistan

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is in the interest of the region, stressing that key regional issues are discussed at the gathering.

Speaking to Ariana News, Mujahid said Afghanistan is an important part of the region in terms of economic, security, political and social issues, and that this reality should be recognized by SCO member states.

He said the SCO summit should not be influenced by certain political considerations or become a one-sided gathering.

Mujahid said some countries at times seek to prevent Afghanistan from participating in the summit. However, he warned that decisions made at the regional level would be incomplete if Afghanistan is excluded.

“Afghanistan must be present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit,” Mujahid said, emphasizing that the country’s participation is important for addressing regional issues and ensuring that responsibilities toward the region are clearly defined.