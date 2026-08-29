US chose to stay in Afghanistan instead of eliminating terrorism, says Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow was “absolutely sincere” in supporting the United States after the September 11, 2001, attacks, but claimed Washington ultimately chose to remain in Afghanistan rather than achieve its stated objective of eliminating terrorism.

Speaking to Russia’s RBC television channel in Moscow on August 28, Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to call then-US President George W. Bush following the attacks and offer Moscow’s support and assistance.

Lavrov said the UN Security Council adopted a resolution days after the attacks that provided the basis for the US-led operation in Afghanistan, with the stated aims of combating terrorism and helping Afghans return to normal life.

He said an international coalition was subsequently formed under the resolution and that Russia was prepared to cooperate with the United States in various ways.

“Instead of eliminating terrorism, the Americans simply decided to stay in Afghanistan,” Lavrov said, referring to the continued US military presence in the country until its withdrawal in 2021.

Lavrov said Moscow’s initial solidarity with Washington was also shaped by Russia’s own experience with terrorism, particularly in the Caucasus.

He further claimed that Britain and several other Western countries had actively supported terrorism in the region, arguing that Russia therefore had a strong understanding of the threat posed by international terrorism at the time.