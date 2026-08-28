Kandahar exports 294,000 tons of fruit over past year

Officials from the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment say that 294,000 tons of fresh and dried fruit have been exported from the province to foreign countries over the past year.

According to them, the total value of these exports amounts to $519 million.

Abdulbaqi Bina, Deputy Head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, says the products were exported to India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada and several other countries.

Meanwhile, fresh and dried fruit traders are calling on the government to provide alternative transit routes, new markets, and greater facilitation for obtaining visas and transportation for the export of these products.

This comes as nearly 59,000 tons of fresh and dried fruit were exported from Kandahar to foreign countries