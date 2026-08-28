Tajikistan to receive military equipment to strengthen Afghan border

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) says Tajikistan will begin receiving weapons and equipment to strengthen its border with Afghanistan in autumn 2026.

CSTO Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov told Russia’s TASS news agency that member states have agreed on a list of military and non-military equipment requested by Tajikistan, but details of the supplies have not been disclosed.

Masadykov said security along the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border is a priority for all CSTO member states.

The Tajikistan-Afghanistan border stretches for about 1,300 kilometers. A five-year plan to strengthen the border was approved in November 2024 and is expected to remain in effect in the coming years.