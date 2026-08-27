Sport
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
The series will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming three-match T20 International series between Afghanistan and India, giving cricket fans across Afghanistan the opportunity to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The highly anticipated three-match series, scheduled to run from 13 to 17 September, will see Afghanistan take on one of the world’s leading cricket teams in an exciting T20I contest.
The series will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
The announcement comes just days after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a 15-member squad for the series, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed as captain in his first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time T20I skipper.
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has returned to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. His return strengthens an attack that also includes Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled, while uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has received his maiden call-up following strong performances in domestic cricket and the Shpageeza Cricket League.
Afghanistan’s spin department includes Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience to the squad.
ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series and expressed hope that Afghanistan would deliver a strong performance against India.
He also described the series as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, noting that Afghanistan will host India for the first time.
Although the series will be played in India, ATN’s exclusive rights will allow cricket fans in Afghanistan to follow every match live on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to tune in to Ariana Television for the live broadcasts and follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest news, match information, squad updates and developments ahead of the series.
Afghanistan squad
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Sport
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. The injury kept him out of Afghanistan’s T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, which will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan in the series, marking his first assignment as the team’s full-time T20I skipper.
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. The injury kept him out of Afghanistan’s T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
His return adds further strength to Afghanistan’s pace attack, which also features Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled to the national side. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball is expected to provide additional depth and flexibility, particularly in the middle order.
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has received his maiden call-up after making a strong impression in domestic cricket and the Shpageeza Cricket League. He has also been part of Afghanistan’s development pathway and has represented the country at A-team level.
Afghanistan’s spin department will be led by Rashid Khan, with Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also included. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience and balance to the squad.
ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board has always made every effort to select a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for all relevant competitions. We have followed the same approach for the upcoming series against India, and I hope the Afghanistan team will deliver an outstanding performance in these matches,” he said.
Khan also described the series as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, with Afghanistan set to host India for the first time.
“It is a great pride that Afghanistan is hosting a major cricketing nation for the first time. This reflects the progress Afghan cricket has made toward achieving its major objectives and shows that we are steadily advancing toward the strategic goals identified by the organization,” he added.
The Afghanistan squad is expected to travel to India soon for training and final preparations ahead of the three-match series.
Afghanistan Squad
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Reserves: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Series Schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
September 13, 2026
|
1st T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
|
September 15, 2026
|
2nd T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
|
September 17, 2026
|
3rd T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
Sport
Afghanistan added to Asian Cricket Council presidency rotation
Afghanistan has secured a place in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) presidency rotation, marking a significant step toward a greater role for the country in the leadership of Asian cricket.
The decision was made at the ACC’s recent Annual General Meeting following a proposal by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf.
The ACC’s member boards backed Afghanistan’s inclusion in the council’s leadership framework and also supported considering Afghanistan as a host for future ACC tournaments and events.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the decision reflects the growing recognition, confidence and standing of Afghan cricket across Asia.
The new position is expected to give Afghanistan a stronger voice in the leadership and decision-making of Asian cricket, while creating greater opportunities for the country to host major continental tournaments.
The ACB welcomed the decision and thanked the Asian Cricket Council and its member boards for their confidence and support.
The board said it would continue working with its Asian counterparts to contribute to the growth, development and advancement of cricket across the continent.
Sport
Afghanistan-India T20I series could see major schedule change
Under the proposed schedule, the three matches would be played on September 11, 13 and 14, instead of the originally scheduled September 13, 15 and 17.
The schedule for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and India could be changed, with discussions reportedly underway between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
According to a report published by Outlook India, Afghanistan has proposed bringing the series forward by a few days.
Under the proposed schedule, the three matches would be played on September 11, 13 and 14, instead of the originally scheduled September 13, 15 and 17.
All three matches are set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The proposed September 14 match would coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s major religious festivals. The possibility of holding a match on the festival day is reportedly being considered because of the potential to attract larger television audiences and crowds.
Indian media outlets have reported that the ACB is understood to have approached the BCCI after considering requests from stakeholders as well as India’s cultural calendar around the original match dates.
However, no final decision has been made and the revised schedule still requires approval from both cricket boards.
Until an agreement is reached, the original September 13, 15 and 17 dates remain the official schedule.
The series will be an important milestone in Afghanistan’s cricketing relationship with India.
It will mark the first bilateral series in which Afghanistan is officially the host against India, although all three matches will be played in New Delhi.
Afghanistan has increasingly used India as a venue for international cricket, and the upcoming series will add another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between the two countries.
If the proposed changes are approved, the three-match series will be played on September 11, 13 and 14, making it a tightly packed contest in New Delhi.
For now, however, fans will have to wait for official confirmation from the ACB and BCCI.
Afghanistan, Russia discuss special economic zone and expanded trade cooperation
Pakistan open to state-to-state dialogue with Afghanistan on terrorism
Standardized orthography for Dari and Pashto languages is essential: official
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
Trump says overnight US withdrawal from Bagram left Afghanistan vulnerable to collapse
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
Afghanistan exports first stone shipment to US in $100,000 trade milestone
AFC confirms clubs for 2026/27 competitions; draw set for August 18
Only two days to go before Afghanistan and Ireland begin ODI series
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Tahawol: Calls for US engagement with the Islamic Emirate discussed
Saar: Call for dialogue to resolve issues with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Aisha Wahab’s emphasis on US ties with IEA
Saar: Guterres’s concern regarding global conflicts discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s uncertain future in SCO
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
AfghanEvac warns US court ruling does not reopen door for Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
SCO summit to be held without confirmed Afghan invitation
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, UAE buyers purchase $1.44 million worth of Turkmenistan diesel
-
Latest News3 days ago
Former US ambassador says Washington could eventually reopen embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan delegation visits major production factories in Belarus