ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming three-match T20 International series between Afghanistan and India, giving cricket fans across Afghanistan the opportunity to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

The highly anticipated three-match series, scheduled to run from 13 to 17 September, will see Afghanistan take on one of the world’s leading cricket teams in an exciting T20I contest.

The series will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

The announcement comes just days after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a 15-member squad for the series, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed as captain in his first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time T20I skipper.

Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has returned to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. His return strengthens an attack that also includes Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled, while uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has received his maiden call-up following strong performances in domestic cricket and the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Afghanistan’s spin department includes Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience to the squad.

ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series and expressed hope that Afghanistan would deliver a strong performance against India.

He also described the series as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, noting that Afghanistan will host India for the first time.

Although the series will be played in India, ATN’s exclusive rights will allow cricket fans in Afghanistan to follow every match live on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to tune in to Ariana Television for the live broadcasts and follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest news, match information, squad updates and developments ahead of the series.

Afghanistan squad

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.