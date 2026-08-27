Five years after Abbey Gate bombing, Pentagon upgrades awards for three marines

Five years after the deadly Abbey Gate bombing at Kabul airport, the Pentagon has upgraded the military awards of three retired US Marines, recognizing their actions as acts of combat valor during and in the aftermath of the attack.

Retired Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby and retired Lance Corporal Jordan Houston were each awarded the Bronze Star Medal with the valor device. Retired Corporal Michael Gretzon received an upgraded Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, also with the valor device.

The three Marines were stationed at Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021, when an ISIS suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the entrance to Kabul airport.

Amid the chaos that followed, the Marines helped wounded personnel and continued managing the crowd of evacuees despite the ongoing danger.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who attended the award ceremony, described their actions as an example of the “pinnacle of combat heroism.”

According to the award citations, Eby took command after the blast after several members of his unit were killed or wounded. He helped reorganize the remaining forces, restore security and evacuate injured personnel.

Houston, who was wounded and affected by the blast, pulled several injured Marines to safety. Gretzon remained in an exposed position to control the crowd and help facilitate the evacuation of those who were more seriously wounded.

The Abbey Gate attack, which was claimed by ISIS, killed 13 US service members and about 170 Afghan civilians.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon review of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan remains underway. Officials have said the investigation is expected to be completed by the end of this year.