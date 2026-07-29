Afghanistan exports first stone shipment to US in $100,000 trade milestone

Afghanistan has exported its first shipment of natural stone to the United States, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to expand mineral exports and strengthen its foothold in international markets.

The shipment, valued at $100,000, was sent by a private Afghan company and consists of black stone extracted from the Zindajan mine in the western province of Herat.

The export was coordinated through the Herat Chamber of Industries before being shipped to the U.S.

Industry officials said the export underscores the growing potential of Afghanistan’s mining sector, which is home to vast untapped reserves of minerals and natural stone. They expressed hope that increased access to international markets would encourage investment, boost production, and create new employment opportunities.

Herat, one of Afghanistan’s principal commercial and industrial centres, has long played a key role in the country’s trade due to its strategic location and abundance of natural resources. Officials believe expanding exports of locally sourced minerals could help diversify Afghanistan’s economy and strengthen the private sector.

The shipment forms part of broader efforts to increase Afghanistan’s exports and promote the country’s mining and industrial products in global markets.

Authorities have repeatedly identified the mining sector as a key driver of long-term economic growth, with natural stone among the products expected to attract greater international demand.