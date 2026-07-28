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Mujahid: Afghanistan’s borders secure, territory will not be used against other countries
Mujahid said the country’s border forces are fully responsible for safeguarding Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national interests.
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan’s border security remains under control, stressing that attempts by smugglers and what he described as “criminal elements” to create instability are swiftly neutralized by border forces.
Speaking at the “Government Program Through the Lens of the Media” briefing on Tuesday, Mujahid said the country’s border forces are fully responsible for safeguarding Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national interests, adding that the security situation along the borders is stable and reliable.
He said smugglers and “criminal elements” occasionally attempt to create security challenges in border areas, but maintained that such incidents are brought under control within minutes by Islamic Emirate forces.
Mujahid also highlighted the performance of the Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities and Tribes, saying it has made significant progress in strengthening national unity and resolving disputes over the past year.
According to him, the ministry settled 432 disputes during the past year and organized 33 major tribal and public gatherings across the country’s provinces aimed at promoting reconciliation and social cohesion.
Reiterating the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, Mujahid said the government follows an economy-oriented and connectivity-based approach and seeks positive relations with all countries in the region and beyond.
He also reaffirmed that Afghan territory will not be used against any other country, describing the policy as a key principle of the Islamic Emirate’s engagement with the international community.
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Zidane appointed France head coach after 2026 World Cup
Zinedine Zidane has been appointed head coach of the France men’s national football team, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old takes over from Didier Deschamps, who stepped down following the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading France for 14 years.
Zidane’s appointment comes after France’s disappointing campaign at the tournament in North America. Widely regarded as one of the favourites, Les Bleus were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals before losing to England in the third-place playoff.
The former France captain returns to coaching for the first time since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, where he enjoyed one of the most successful managerial spells in modern football.
“I have often said there is nothing greater than the French national team. It is therefore a joy and obviously a great honor to become the coach of France. It is also a responsibility,” Zidane said in a statement released by the FFF.
“I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee and the French Football Federation for their trust and salute the fourteen years of Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my teachers. Needless to say, I have a lot of ambition for the French team.”
As a player, Zidane is regarded as one of France’s greatest footballers. He inspired the country to its first FIFA World Cup title in 1998, scoring twice in the 3-0 victory over Brazil in the final, before helping France win the UEFA European Championship in 2000.
His international playing career ended in dramatic fashion when he was sent off during the 2006 World Cup final against Italy following his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi.
Zidane now aims to emulate Deschamps by winning the World Cup as both a player and a coach.
Speaking at his unveiling, Zidane said coaching the French national team had always been his ambition.
“It’s a continuation for me, a dream come true. Over the last four or five years, I’ve received offers to lead a club and I rejected them all for the France national team. It’s the only thing I’ve wanted to do,” he said.
Zidane brings an outstanding club coaching record to the role. During two spells in charge of Real Madrid, he guided the Spanish giants to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga championships and two FIFA Club World Cup trophies.
His immediate challenge will be preparing France for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with a squad featuring attacking stars including Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola.
“We’ll be doing things differently. Deschamps is Deschamps, Zidane is Zidane. I will do what I know how to do,” he said. “I guarantee continuity so that the French national team keeps winning.”
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UNAMA: 57 civilians killed in Pakistan attacks in three months
The report comes as Afghan rights organization Rawadari released a separate assessment claiming that at least 472 civilians have been killed and 715 others injured in Pakistani attacks over the past 18 months.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says 57 civilians were killed and 342 others injured in Pakistani security forces attacks between April 1 and June 30, 2026, according to its latest quarterly human rights report.
UNAMA said the casualties occurred as a result of armed violence along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier, with the dead including six women and 31 children. The mission noted that the highest number of civilian casualties was recorded during Pakistani airstrikes on the eastern provinces of Paktika, Kunar, and Paktia on June 28.
According to the report, UNAMA documented a total of 399 civilian casualties during the three-month period, comprising 57 deaths and 342 injuries. Overall, the victims included 40 women and 112 children. The mission said airstrikes and ground engagements were the primary causes of civilian harm and attributed all civilian casualties recorded during the reporting period to Pakistani security forces.
The report comes as Afghan rights organization Rawadari released a separate assessment claiming that at least 472 civilians have been killed and 715 others injured in Pakistani attacks over the past 18 months.
Rawadari said the attacks displaced more than 29,000 families and damaged or destroyed hundreds of civilian facilities, including healthcare centers, schools, mosques, and residential homes, in at least 50 separate incidents across Afghanistan.
The organization identified the attack on the Omid Drug Treatment Center in Kabul as the deadliest incident during the reporting period, saying at least 300 people were killed or wounded. It added that other human rights organizations have previously described such attacks as potential war crimes and called for those responsible to be held accountable.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Pakistan’s attacks as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and rejected Islamabad’s claims that the strikes targeted armed militants. The ministry urged the international community to condemn what it called Pakistan’s “aggressive actions.”
For its part, the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul told UNAMA that armed groups opposed to the Pakistani government continue to use Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected the allegation, calling it baseless.
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Badakhshan information chief killed in armed attack; tribal elder also slain in Nimroz
One of the attackers was shot dead by Amiri’s security guards during the incident,
The head of the Information and Culture Department in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province was killed on Tuesday after being attacked by armed men riding motorcycles, local officials said.
Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesman for the Badakhshan Police Command, said Zabihullah Amiri, the provincial director of Information and Culture, came under attack while traveling on the Faizabad–Baharak road on Tuesday morning.
Kamgar confirmed that Amiri was killed in the attack.
He added that one of the attackers was shot dead by Amiri’s security guards during the incident, while security forces are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.
The motive behind the attack has not yet been disclosed.
The killing came a day after another deadly attack in western Afghanistan.
According to the Nimroz Police Command, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Haji Abdul Khaliq Noorzai, a prominent tribal elder, on Monday in Zaranj, the provincial capital.
Police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said Noorzai and his nephew were killed in the attack, while two other people sustained injuries.
Authorities said the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Security forces have launched an investigation and are working to identify and arrest those responsible.
Officials said further details will be released after the investigation is completed.
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