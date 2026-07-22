Sport
FIFA updates world rankings; Spain climbs to No. 1, Afghanistan ranked 171st
Pakistan is ranked 198th among FIFA’s 210 member associations.
FIFA has released its latest men’s world rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with newly crowned world champions Spain climbing to the top of the global standings.
Spain’s World Cup triumph propelled the European side to first place, replacing previous leaders at the summit of international football.
The updated rankings reflect the results of matches played during the World Cup, as well as other official international fixtures, with teams gaining or losing points based on the strength of their opponents and the importance of each match.
Afghanistan is ranked 171st in the latest standings, maintaining its place among the lower-ranked Asian nations as it continues efforts to improve its position on the international stage.
Pakistan is ranked 198th among FIFA’s 210 member associations.
The FIFA World Ranking is calculated using a points-based system that takes into account the outcome of official international matches, the strength of opponents and the significance of each competition.
World Cup matches carry the greatest weighting, meaning strong performances at the tournament can have a significant impact on a team’s ranking.
The rankings play an important role in international football, serving as one of the key criteria for seeding teams in FIFA competitions and regional tournaments. Higher-ranked teams are generally placed in more favorable positions during qualifying draws and tournament group allocations.
With the 2026 World Cup now complete, national teams will turn their attention to continental championships, World Cup qualifying campaigns and international friendlies, all of which will contribute to future FIFA rankings as nations look to improve their standing ahead of upcoming major competitions.
Sport
Rahmat Shah Zurmati appointed Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed experienced middle-order batter Rahmat Shah Zurmati as the new captain of Afghanistan’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams following the resignation of Hashmatullah Shahidi.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, a day after Shahidi stepped down from the leadership role. The ACB also named star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as vice-captain for both formats.
Rahmat Shah is one of Afghanistan’s most experienced cricketers and has been a key member of the national team for more than a decade. Renowned for his calm temperament and dependable batting, he has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, particularly in the longer formats of the game.
The 32-year-old has represented Afghanistan in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals, scoring thousands of international runs and becoming the country’s first batter to score a century in Test cricket. His consistency at the top of the order and wealth of experience made him a natural candidate to lead the national side.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Afghanistan’s most explosive opening batters. The 24-year-old has become a regular feature in franchise leagues around the world and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in international cricket. His appointment as deputy captain is seen as part of the board’s long-term leadership planning.
The leadership change comes as Afghanistan prepares for a busy international schedule, including the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the team will play a white-ball series as part of its preparations for future ICC tournaments and bilateral engagements.
Hashmatullah Shahidi led Afghanistan through a significant period in the team’s development, including appearances in major ICC competitions. Under his captaincy, Afghanistan recorded several memorable victories and continued to strengthen its reputation as one of the leading emerging nations in world cricket.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board thanked Shahidi for his leadership and expressed confidence that Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz would guide the national team into its next chapter.
The new leadership duo will begin their tenure as Afghanistan looks to build on recent successes and continue its progress across the Test and ODI formats.
Sport
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 officially underway in Kabul
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) officially got underway in Kabul on Monday night, marking a major milestone for the country’s wrestling community and drawing enthusiastic support from fans.
The opening ceremony attracted large crowds, with fans filling the venue, including fathers and their sons who gathered to witness the historic launch of Afghanistan’s first premier wrestling league.
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The competition features 10 teams comprising 100 of the country’s top wrestlers, who will compete throughout the tournament in what organizers hope will become a flagship sporting event for Afghanistan.
The participating teams are:
Akhawat
Bala Hissar
Doosti
Spin Ghar
Setareha
Solh
Qala Bost
Fath
Qosh Tepa
Kahkashan
Each team consists of 10 wrestlers, bringing together a total of 100 athletes from across the country.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and across its official social media platforms, allowing wrestling enthusiasts both inside Afghanistan and abroad to follow the action.
Fans can watch the matches live every day from 6:00 p.m. Kabul time through ATN’s digital platforms or on Ariana Television.
Organizers say the league aims to showcase Afghanistan’s wrestling talent, promote healthy competition, and provide a professional platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills while inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.
Viewers are encouraged to follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest match schedules, breaking news, results, and highlights throughout the tournament.
The launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League represents another significant step in the development of professional sport in the country, offering fans an exciting new competition while providing wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest domestic level.
Latest News
Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions
The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title.
Spain are once again world champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 during extra time in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York New Jersey.
A tense and fiercely contested match between two of football’s giants remained deadlocked throughout normal time, with both sides creating chances but neither able to find the breakthrough. Defences stood firm and goalkeepers produced a series of important saves as the final lived up to its billing as a battle between two outstanding teams.
The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title. The goal proved enough to separate the teams, despite a late push from Argentina in search of an equaliser.
Spain’s triumph capped an extraordinary tournament campaign in which they remained unbeaten, combining attacking flair with defensive discipline throughout the competition. The Spanish side navigated a difficult knockout path, overcoming Portugal in the Round of 16, Belgium in the quarter-finals, France in the semi-finals and finally Argentina in the final.
For Argentina, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to another impressive World Cup run. Led by Lionel Messi, who broke the all-time World Cup scoring record during the tournament, Argentina once again demonstrated their quality but fell just short on football’s biggest stage.
As captain Álvaro Morata and his teammates took in the enormity of their win, amid scenes of jubilation, Spain celebrated a historic achievement that will be remembered for generations. Their success confirmed the return of La Roja to the summit of world football and etched the names of this talented squad into World Cup history.
Spain’s victory also brought the curtain down on an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament filled with surprises, emerging nations, dramatic knockout encounters and memorable moments that captivated football fans around the globe.
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