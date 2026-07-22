FIFA updates world rankings; Spain climbs to No. 1, Afghanistan ranked 171st

FIFA has released its latest men’s world rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with newly crowned world champions Spain climbing to the top of the global standings.

Spain’s World Cup triumph propelled the European side to first place, replacing previous leaders at the summit of international football.

The updated rankings reflect the results of matches played during the World Cup, as well as other official international fixtures, with teams gaining or losing points based on the strength of their opponents and the importance of each match.

Afghanistan is ranked 171st in the latest standings, maintaining its place among the lower-ranked Asian nations as it continues efforts to improve its position on the international stage.

Pakistan is ranked 198th among FIFA’s 210 member associations.

The FIFA World Ranking is calculated using a points-based system that takes into account the outcome of official international matches, the strength of opponents and the significance of each competition.

World Cup matches carry the greatest weighting, meaning strong performances at the tournament can have a significant impact on a team’s ranking.

The rankings play an important role in international football, serving as one of the key criteria for seeding teams in FIFA competitions and regional tournaments. Higher-ranked teams are generally placed in more favorable positions during qualifying draws and tournament group allocations.

With the 2026 World Cup now complete, national teams will turn their attention to continental championships, World Cup qualifying campaigns and international friendlies, all of which will contribute to future FIFA rankings as nations look to improve their standing ahead of upcoming major competitions.