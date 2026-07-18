Business
Afghanistan, India discuss ways to boost trade and investment ties
Sayed Karim Hashemi, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has met with Indian ambassador in Kabul, Yatin Patel, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
According to ACCI, the meeting focused on expanding exports, improving trade facilitation, easing business visa procedures, enhancing logistics, and increasing cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, mining, and handicrafts.
The two sides also agreed to promote joint exhibitions, organize business delegations, and develop long-term partnerships between the private sectors of Afghanistan and India.
The meeting comes as Afghan and Indian officials and business leaders continue efforts to expand economic relations and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.
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Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan sign agreement to boost regional transit
Officials said the agreement reflects the three countries’ shared commitment to improving regional connectivity, expanding trade and making more effective use of existing transit corridors.
Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan have signed a joint agreement aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and facilitating international transit and road freight cooperation among the three countries.
According to the Iranian Embassy in Dushanbe, the agreement was signed following a trilateral meeting held in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, where officials discussed ways to expand regional transport and economic cooperation.
The agreement is designed to enhance cross-border freight transportation, facilitate international transit, strengthen economic ties and promote closer coordination in the field of international road transport.
The document was signed by Reza Akbari, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Shayesteh Saeedmoradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, and Yar Mohammad Ramazan, Director General of Legal Affairs and Agreements at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.
Officials said the agreement reflects the three countries’ shared commitment to improving regional connectivity, expanding trade and making more effective use of existing transit corridors.
The initiative is expected to support greater economic cooperation, facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen Afghanistan’s role as a key transit link between Central and South Asia.
Business
Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan discuss expanding regional transit cooperation
Officials from the three countries met in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the capital of Razavi Khorasan Province, on July 14 and 15.
Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan have held trilateral talks aimed at expanding cooperation in transit and road freight transportation as the three countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity and boost trade.
According to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, officials from the three countries met in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the capital of Razavi Khorasan Province, on July 14 and 15.
The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in cross-border road freight transport, activating regional transit corridors, increasing trade exchanges and promoting broader economic cooperation.
The ministry said the initiative could facilitate international trade, strengthen regional connectivity and support sustainable economic development across the region.
It added that the meeting marked an important step toward making better use of the three countries’ shared transit potential, strengthening regional partnerships, enhancing the region’s role in international transport corridors and expanding transit infrastructure.
According to an analysis by Trend, the trilateral meeting could pave the way for the development of new logistics routes linking the three countries. The report said the initiative aligns with Iran’s broader strategy of strengthening connectivity with Central Asia and maximizing its role as a regional transit hub.
In recent years, Iran has expanded investment in key transport projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Chabahar Port, eastern border crossings and railway infrastructure. Increased freight cooperation with Afghanistan and Tajikistan is expected to improve access to Central Asian markets while contributing to higher regional trade and transit revenues.
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