Afghanistan, India discuss ways to boost trade and investment ties

Sayed Karim Hashemi, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has met with Indian ambassador in Kabul, Yatin Patel, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

According to ACCI, the meeting focused on expanding exports, improving trade facilitation, easing business visa procedures, enhancing logistics, and increasing cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, mining, and handicrafts.

The two sides also agreed to promote joint exhibitions, organize business delegations, and develop long-term partnerships between the private sectors of Afghanistan and India.

The meeting comes as Afghan and Indian officials and business leaders continue efforts to expand economic relations and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.