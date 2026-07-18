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World must not forget Afghanistan: EU spokesman
The European Union has welcomed the appointment of Rabab Fatima as the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, saying it looks forward to working with her on issues related to the country.
“The EU looks forward to working with her in Kabul and international fora, including future steps for the ‘Doha process’,” Anouar El Anouni said in a post on X on Friday.
He added that “the world must not forget Afghanistan,” emphasizing the need for continued international engagement with the country.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Rabab Fatima of Bangladesh as his new Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
According to a statement issued by the UN spokesperson’s office on Wednesday, Fatima will succeed Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan, who has led the mission in Afghanistan in recent years.
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Al-Qaeda activity declines in Afghanistan but group maintains presence, says UN official
International Sports
Rodri urges Spain to chase World Cup glory without fear against Messi’s Argentina
Spain have conceded only once during the tournament, and Rodri described them as a balanced side capable of controlling different areas of the pitch, including defence, midfield and attack. When asked about Spain’s weaknesses, he declined to reveal details.
Spain captain Rodri has called on his teammates to approach Sunday’s World Cup final with ambition rather than fear, as they prepare to face Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina in the battle for football’s biggest prize.
Spain head into the final after a period of success that has seen them win the UEFA Nations League and European Championship in recent years. Rodri said the team’s rise has been the result of steady progress rather than overnight success.
“We’ve been through a gradual process of growth, where we’ve seen a team mature over the last few years,” Rodri told a press conference on Friday.
He said the current generation had been building its reputation and reaching the World Cup final was another step in that journey, but added that the team’s ambitions extend beyond simply making the final.
For Rodri, who has won the Champions League with Manchester City and the Ballon d’Or, lifting the World Cup would represent the highest achievement in football.
“The greatest thing that can happen to you is to become world champion,” he said. “I’m happy with my career, but there’s always that drive to keep going.”
Spain have conceded only once during the tournament, and Rodri described them as a balanced side capable of controlling different areas of the pitch, including defence, midfield and attack. When asked about Spain’s weaknesses, he declined to reveal details.
“We have strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “We have few weaknesses, but I’ll keep those to myself.”
Standing in Spain’s way are Argentina, who are in their second consecutive World Cup final. Rodri praised Argentina’s mentality, highlighting their resilience, ability to recover from difficult situations and strong competitive spirit.
“What you’re clearly referring to is the competitive spirit that this team possesses, their ability to come back from adverse situations, and their character,” he said.
“We have to go for the win; we have to be determined to win the World Cup, and we have to be ambitious. And I think that means being ourselves throughout the match.”
The Spain captain also spoke highly of Messi, calling him the greatest player of all time, while emphasizing that Argentina’s strength goes beyond their star forward.
“For me, he’s the greatest player of all time,” Rodri said. “He’s a player who’s been able to lead his national team to win the World Cup and, in this case, to the final.
“But Argentina is much more than just Messi… obviously, we’ll have to keep an eye on him, but also on many others.”
Rodri expects Sunday’s final to be more physical than Spain’s 2-0 semi-final victory over France.
“Sunday’s match is going to be a different one; I think it’ll be more of a battle, more physical, and we’ll have to be prepared,” he said.
Spain’s historic 2010 World Cup triumph remains an inspiration for the current generation, though Rodri noted that football has changed significantly since then. He said the key lesson from that team was their belief and determination to achieve what once seemed impossible.
“They went into it with that determination,” Rodri said. “That’s what I’d take from that generation.”
Sunday’s final will kick off at 11:30 p.m. Afghanistan time, with fans able to watch the match live on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
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US permanently closes its consulate in Peshawar
The United States has closed its Consulate General in Peshawar and transferred responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unit (KPU) at the US Embassy in Islamabad.
In a statement posted on X, the US Consulate General in Peshawar said its official page was no longer active following the closure.
The statement said information about ongoing diplomatic efforts, including initiatives to promote trade and commercial ties, strengthen security cooperation, and build partnerships with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across Pakistan, would continue to be available through the US Embassy’s official website.
According to reports, the decision is part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to reduce costs and downsize federal agencies.
Separately, France has announced that it will permanently close its consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi city due to budgetary reasons and as part of a broader policy to reduce its global presence.
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Rodri urges Spain to chase World Cup glory without fear against Messi’s Argentina
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US permanently closes its consulate in Peshawar
World must not forget Afghanistan: EU spokesman
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