World
Trump sends Congress formal notice that Iran conflict has resumed
As the conflict intensified, Trump said on Monday, the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.
US President Donald Trump has sent Congress formal notification that hostilities against Iran resumed on July 7, a letter his administration sees as opening a new 60-day window to use the military in the region without congressional approval, Reuters reported.
“I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States’ national security and foreign policy interests,” Trump said in the letter, dated July 10, and seen by Reuters on Monday.
The letter outlines Trump’s actions including ordering a two-week ceasefire on April 7, which was extended, and his administration’s efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
The United States began attacking Iran on February 28, alongside Israel.
Trump described the memorandum of understanding he signed with Iran on June 17, and said that Iran had violated it by attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting him to order renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic.
As the conflict intensified, Trump said on Monday, the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.
The US Constitution says that only Congress, not the president, has the power to declare war. However, US presidents have long claimed the right to order shorter military engagements without lawmakers’ approval to preserve US security, read the report.
The War Powers Act requires the president to inform Congress within 48 hours of initiating hostilities, and says military action begun without Congress’ approval must be terminated within 60 days.
With Iran, the first 60-day deadline was May 1, but the Republican president said it did not apply because he declared the hostilities had been terminated by the ceasefire, even as attacks continued and US forces blockaded Iranian ports.
Democrats and Republican opponents of the ongoing war said the administration was misinterpreting the law.
“The president can’t just wish away months of war he said would last only four to six weeks,” a senior House of Representatives Democratic aide said, commenting on condition of anonymity.
Additionally, the Senate and House both passed a resolution last month directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, despite his fellow Republicans’ slim majorities in both chambers, Reuters reported.
The votes reflected growing concern about the months-long conflict.
Trump lashed out after the vote, accusing those who voted in favor of providing “comfort” to Iran and making his job “more difficult.”
World
Yemeni military says it targeted Sanaa Airport runway to stop Iranian plane landing
Yemen’s defense ministry says that its armed forces targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.
Yemen’s capital Sanaa is under the control of the Iran-aligned Houthi group, while the internationally recognized government, which has the backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, operates out of Aden in southern Yemen.
Houthi movement accused Saudi Arabia of launching air strikes against the international airport in Sanaa, and vowed to retaliate, Reuters reported.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree called the attacks “blatant aggression” and said it had ended a period of de-escalation in the long-running conflict. He said Saudi Arabia would bear the consequences and that the attack would not go unanswered.
Yemen has faced civil war and proxy warfare from outside powers for more than a decade, since the Houthis seized the capital and forced the internationally recognised government to relocate to the south.
The government, operating from the southern port of Aden, retains the backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.
Moammar bin Mutahar Al-Eryan, the information minister in the internationally recognised government, said the Houthis were detaining an aircraft belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Sanaa airport and holding its pilot and co-pilot.
Earlier on Monday, the government’s defence minister had said it had exhausted diplomatic efforts to persuade Iran and the Houthis to stop what he described as Iranian aircraft violating Yemeni airspace. He said government forces would respond to any hostile aircraft violating Yemen’s airspace “by all available means”, and held Iran responsible.
World
Venezuela quakes leave over 4,300 dead and 16,740 injured
The official tally of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.
The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, announcing that the distribution of housing to those affected will begin next week, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, 315 of the dead have not yet been identified, the official said.
The official tally of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.
Rodriguez said acting President Delcy Rodriguez will allocate the first 200 homes to those affected next week, but did not give any more details.
Rodriguez also said that 856 buildings were affected, of which 190 either collapsed completely or suffered structural collapse.
According to the government’s preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed. Authorities have already identified around 40 plots of land, totaling about 584,000 square meters, for housing projects in Osma and Chuspa.
Rodriguez said search operations are continuing, saying, “As long as there is life, there is hope. We still have one or two sites where the situation remains uncertain, active sites where we are searching for survivors.”
World
Trump says missiles aimed at Iran if Tehran targets US president
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered the military to be prepared to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted an assassination of the president.
“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!,” he said in a Truth Social post, Reuters reported.
“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”
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