FIFA World Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

The FIFA World Cup semi-final line-up has been confirmed, with Argentina securing the final place in the last four after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in their quarter-final on Sunday.

The defending champions joined France, Spain and England in the semi-finals after a clinical display ended Switzerland’s hopes of a first World Cup semi-final appearance.

France were the first team to book their place in the final four after a 2-0 victory over Morocco on Thursday.

Spain then secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Belgium, with Mikel Merino scoring a late winner to set up a blockbuster semi-final against France.

England completed the semi-final line-up after edging Norway to reach the last four of the tournament for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

The two semi-finals will be played over consecutive days, with France taking on Spain on Tuesday, July 14, before England face defending champions Argentina on Wednesday, July 15.

Semi-final fixtures:

• Tuesday, July 14: France vs Spain

• Wednesday, July 15: England vs Argentina

The winners of the two matches will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while the losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch these exciting matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network. For updated schedules follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages.