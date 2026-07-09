Connect with us

Latest News

Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul

Thousands of Zadran’s fans also gathered outside the mosque, where they bid an emotional farewell to the former left-arm pacer, whose contributions helped shape Afghanistan’s rise on the international cricket stage.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Afghanistan national cricket team fast bowler Shapoor Zadran was laid to rest in Kabul on Thursday following a funeral attended by family, friends, fellow cricketers and thousands of mourners.

The funeral prayers were held at the historic Eidgah Mosque on Thursday morning before Zadran was buried at Maranjan Hill Cemetery.

Among those attending the funeral and burial were Afghanistan cricket stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who joined relatives, officials and members of the cricket community to pay their final respects to one of the country’s pioneering fast bowlers.

Thousands of Zadran’s fans also gathered outside the mosque, where they bid an emotional farewell to the former left-arm pacer, whose contributions helped shape Afghanistan’s rise on the international cricket stage.

Zadran’s body arrived in Kabul on Wednesday aboard a Kam Air flight from India, where he had been receiving medical treatment before passing away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of Afghanistan’s cricket success, Zadran represented the national team in 44 One-Day Internationals, 36 Twenty20 Internationals and one Test match. He played a key role in Afghanistan’s qualification for major international tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, and was known for his pace, aggression and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the cricketing world, with former teammates, officials and supporters remembering Zadran not only for his achievements on the field but also for his passion, humility and commitment to Afghan cricket.

His passing marks the end of an era for Afghanistan cricket, with many describing him as one of the players who laid the foundation for the national team’s emergence as a respected force in world cricket.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

UN chief nominates Bangladeshi diplomat Rabab Fatima as special envoy for Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 9, 2026

By

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has nominated Bangladeshi diplomat Rabab Fatima as his Special Representative for Afghanistan and submitted her nomination to the UN Security Council, sources told Ariana News on Thursday.

According to the sources, the Security Council is expected to decide on her appointment.

If approved, Fatima would succeed Roza Otunbayeva whose tenure ended in September last year.

Fatima is a veteran Bangladeshi diplomat who has served as the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States since 2022.

She previously served as Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and as the country’s ambassador to Japan. During her diplomatic career, she has also held senior positions at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Commonwealth Secretariat, focusing on migration, human rights and international development.

The United Nations has not yet officially announced the nomination.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan Interior Minister meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 8, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Interior Minister, Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, met on Wednesday with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Barham Salih, UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, and their accompanying delegation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, Barham Salih reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to continuing its support in addressing the challenges facing refugees, assisting returning Afghans, and delivering humanitarian aid.

Haqqani welcomed the UNHCR leadership’s visit to Afghanistan and expressed appreciation for the agency’s efforts and cooperation in supporting refugees and Afghan returnees.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Baradar, UN High Commissioner discuss assistance for Afghan returnees

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 8, 2026

By

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Wednesday with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the situation of Afghan refugees, humanitarian and development assistance for returnees, and future cooperation to support the people of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Baradar thanked the United Nations and international organizations for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees.

He stressed that the United Nations and international organizations should allocate a greater share of their assistance to development projects in order to provide returnees and internally displaced people with shelter, schools, electricity, safe drinking water, healthcare services, employment opportunities, and other essential services.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees praised the Islamic Emirate’s development efforts and assured Baradar that efforts would continue to mobilize greater international assistance for Afghanistan to help improve the living conditions of its people.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!


Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117