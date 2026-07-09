Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul

Former Afghanistan national cricket team fast bowler Shapoor Zadran was laid to rest in Kabul on Thursday following a funeral attended by family, friends, fellow cricketers and thousands of mourners.

The funeral prayers were held at the historic Eidgah Mosque on Thursday morning before Zadran was buried at Maranjan Hill Cemetery.

Among those attending the funeral and burial were Afghanistan cricket stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who joined relatives, officials and members of the cricket community to pay their final respects to one of the country’s pioneering fast bowlers.

Thousands of Zadran’s fans also gathered outside the mosque, where they bid an emotional farewell to the former left-arm pacer, whose contributions helped shape Afghanistan’s rise on the international cricket stage.

Zadran’s body arrived in Kabul on Wednesday aboard a Kam Air flight from India, where he had been receiving medical treatment before passing away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of Afghanistan’s cricket success, Zadran represented the national team in 44 One-Day Internationals, 36 Twenty20 Internationals and one Test match. He played a key role in Afghanistan’s qualification for major international tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, and was known for his pace, aggression and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the cricketing world, with former teammates, officials and supporters remembering Zadran not only for his achievements on the field but also for his passion, humility and commitment to Afghan cricket.

His passing marks the end of an era for Afghanistan cricket, with many describing him as one of the players who laid the foundation for the national team’s emergence as a respected force in world cricket.