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Tahawol: Trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran discussed

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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s future in the global press discussed

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August 12, 2026

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Tahawol

Tahawol: Hamid Karzai’s call for Afghan reconciliation discussed

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Tahawol: Iran’s acknowledgment of Afghanistan’s cooperation discussed

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August 10, 2026

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