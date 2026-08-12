Shamshad Eagles beat Speenghar Warriors by six wickets

Shamshad Eagles defeated Speenghar Warriors by six wickets in the sixth match of the Kabul Premier League at the Ayoubi Cricket Ground in Kabul on Tuesday.

Speenghar Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted their total, of 143, before Shamshad Eagles produced a confident chase.

The Eagles reached the target with four balls remaining, securing a six-wicket victory and moving strongly in the Kabul Premier League standings.

Mohammad Shahzad was the standout performer for Shamshad Eagles and was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the Eagles’ successful run chase.

The result gives Shamshad Eagles valuable points as the tournament continues in Kabul.

The Kabul Premier League features six teams, with the tournament providing a platform for Afghanistan’s domestic players to showcase their talent.