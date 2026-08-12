Sport
Shamshad Eagles beat Speenghar Warriors by six wickets
Shamshad Eagles defeated Speenghar Warriors by six wickets in the sixth match of the Kabul Premier League at the Ayoubi Cricket Ground in Kabul on Tuesday.
Speenghar Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted their total, of 143, before Shamshad Eagles produced a confident chase.
The Eagles reached the target with four balls remaining, securing a six-wicket victory and moving strongly in the Kabul Premier League standings.
Mohammad Shahzad was the standout performer for Shamshad Eagles and was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the Eagles’ successful run chase.
The result gives Shamshad Eagles valuable points as the tournament continues in Kabul.
The Kabul Premier League features six teams, with the tournament providing a platform for Afghanistan’s domestic players to showcase their talent.
Sport
Afghanistan clinch Ireland series with record ODI score
The victory gives Afghanistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Afghanistan sealed the five-match ODI series against Ireland with a game to spare after posting their highest-ever ODI total and beating the hosts by 42 runs in Belfast on Wednesday.
Batting first after Ireland won the toss, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever ODI total of 343 for nine in 50 overs. The innings was built around a brilliant 231-run partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran.
Atal produced the standout performance, smashing a career-best 143 from 120 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes. Zadran followed with 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Their partnership laid the foundation for Afghanistan’s record total.
Ireland faced a difficult chase but received a strong response from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 109. Curtis Campher also kept the hosts’ hopes alive with an aggressive 84 from just 46 balls. However, Afghanistan’s bowlers maintained control and bowled Ireland out for 301 in 48 overs.
Yamin Ahmadzai was Afghanistan’s leading bowler with four wickets for 71 runs, while Rashid Khan continued his impressive series with three wickets for 49 runs. Rashid has now taken 12 wickets in the series.
The victory gives Afghanistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The opening ODI was washed out, while Afghanistan won the second match by 92 runs and the third by three wickets.
The fifth and final ODI will be played at Stormont on Saturday.
Fans can watch the match live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Sport
Kabul Premier League: Abasin Defenders thrash Band-e Amir Stars by 163 runs
Abasin Defenders produced a dominant performance in the Kabul Premier League on Tuesday, beating Band-e Amir Stars by 163 runs in the fifth match of the tournament in Kabul.
Batting first after winning the toss, Defenders posted an imposing 281 for five from their 20 overs.
Mohammad Amin led the charge with an unbeaten 103 from 46 balls, while Mohammad Akram added a rapid 68 from just 25 deliveries. The pair helped Defenders build a formidable total and put Band-e Amir Stars under immediate pressure.
Band-e Amir struggled to cope with the target and were bowled out for just 118 in 13.3 overs.
Azizullah Miakhil was the top scorer for Band-e Amir with 55 from 19 balls, while Mohammad Asif contributed 25 from 14 deliveries.
Qamar Shams was the standout bowler for Defenders, taking three wickets for just seven runs in 1.3 overs. Faridoon Dawoodzai also claimed two wickets for 13 runs.
The 163-run victory was one of the biggest wins of the Kabul Premier League so far and gave Abasin Defenders two points.
Mohammad Amin was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century.
Sport
Afghanistan face Ireland with series win in sight
Afghanistan will look to extend their dominance over Ireland when the two sides meet in the fourth ODI of their five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast today.
Afghanistan lead the series 2-0 and have already secured an automatic place at the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup after their three-wicket victory over Ireland in the third ODI.
The opening match of the series was abandoned because of rain, but Afghanistan have since won two consecutive matches.
They beat Ireland by 92 runs in the second ODI before chasing down 207 in the third match, with Rashid Khan and Yamin Ahmadzai guiding the visitors home with an unbeaten partnership.
Rashid has been central to Afghanistan’s success. He produced a six-wicket haul in the second ODI and followed it with an all-round performance in the third, taking three wickets and scoring a crucial 37 not out. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also made a valuable 71 in the third match.
Ireland, meanwhile, will be determined to halt Afghanistan’s momentum.
Their batting has struggled against Afghanistan’s bowling attack, particularly the spin threat posed by Rashid and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. The hosts will need a stronger start from their top order and more substantial partnerships if they are to challenge the visitors.
With Afghanistan already assured of the series, the fourth ODI gives Ireland an opportunity to restore some pride and keep their hopes of finishing the series strongly alive. Afghanistan, however, will be aiming for another convincing performance and a 3-0 series advantage.
The match begins at 10:45am local time in Belfast, which is 2:15pm Kabul time. It will be played over 50 overs at Stormont.
Afghanistan will enter the contest with confidence after a run of strong results, while Ireland face the challenge of finding a way through an attack that has repeatedly exposed their batting weaknesses.
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