Islamic Emirate leader urges Kabul University graduates to uphold Islamic values

Islamic Emirate leader Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged Kabul University graduates to uphold Islamic values and Sharia laws under all circumstances and not abandon their religion.

A Ministry of Higher Education official read out Akhundzada’s message on Wednesday at a graduation ceremony for around 2,500 students from Kabul University.

In his message, Akhundzada called on graduates to respect their parents and teachers and to uphold piety, sincerity, honesty and trustworthiness in their daily lives.

He also urged university teachers to provide students with proper religious, intellectual, moral, academic and professional education, promote unity and focus on their moral development.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, around 2,500 students graduated in 2026 from 80 departments across 22 faculties of Kabul University.