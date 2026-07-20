Spain sweep FIFA World Cup player awards after historic triumph

Everything is on the line as Argentina and Spain prepare to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in just a few hours, with the winners set to lift football’s most prestigious trophy, earn a record financial reward and secure their place in sporting history.

Record prize money

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup champions will receive $50 million in prize money, the biggest payout ever awarded to the winners of the tournament.

The runners-up will take home $33 million, meaning there is a $17 million difference between winning and losing the final.

The 2026 World Cup features a record $655 million in performance-based prize money, with every one of the 48 participating nations also receiving $1.5 million to help cover tournament preparation costs.

More than just money

While the financial rewards are significant, both teams have their sights set on lifting the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy.

Argentina is chasing a fourth World Cup title, having previously triumphed in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Victory would see Lionel Messi add another World Cup winner’s medal to an already remarkable career and cement Argentina’s status among football’s greatest nations.

Spain, meanwhile, is aiming for its second World Cup crown after winning the tournament for the first time in 2010. A victory would confirm Spain’s return to the summit of world football.

Individual honours still up for grabs

Several prestigious individual awards will also be decided after the final whistle.

Golden Boot – Awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. France’s Kylian Mbappé currently leads with 10 goals, while Argentina captain Lionel Messi has eight and still has a chance to catch him in the final.

Golden Ball – Presented to the tournament’s best overall player. Messi is among the favourites, although several Spanish stars remain in contention depending on the outcome of the final.

Golden Glove – Awarded to the tournament’s outstanding goalkeeper, recognising the best performances between the posts throughout the competition.

Best Young Player Award – Presented to the standout player aged 21 or younger who has impressed during the tournament.

FIFA Fair Play Award – Awarded to the team with the best disciplinary record while demonstrating respect for opponents, referees and the spirit of the game.

A place in football history

Beyond the trophies and prize money, tonight’s winners will earn something priceless – a permanent place in football history.

For Argentina, victory would mean back-to-back World Cup triumphs and another chapter in the nation’s rich football legacy.

For Spain, it would mark a return to the top of the global game and a second world title.

When the final whistle sounds, one team will walk away with $50 million, the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the honour of being crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.

Football fans across Afghanistan won’t want to miss a moment of the action as Argentina and Spain battle for the biggest prize in world football. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final preview show starts at 10:00pm Kabul time live and exclusively on Ariana Television. The match kicks off at 11.30pm.

From the pre-match build-up and team line-ups to the trophy presentation and celebrations, viewers can catch every moment of what promises to be an unforgettable night of football. Tune in to Ariana Television and be part of the excitement as the world crowns its new champions.