International Sports
Argentina fight back to beat England and reach World Cup final
The victory sends Argentina into the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they will face European champions Spain. England will take on France in Saturday’s third-place play-off.
Argentina scored two late goals to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday, booking their place in Sunday’s final against Spain.
England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave his side the lead early in the second half. However, the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home Lionel Messi’s cross deep into stoppage time.
The victory sends Argentina into the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they will face European champions Spain. England will take on France in Saturday’s third-place play-off.
The opening half was a tightly contested affair, with both teams cancelling each other out and creating few clear scoring opportunities.
England broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart when Harry Kane helped launch an attack that ended with Morgan Rogers delivering a low cross for Gordon to calmly finish at the far post.
Argentina gradually took control of the match, forcing England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into several important saves. Nico Gonzalez was denied by the England keeper before Alexis Mac Allister struck the woodwork as the South Americans piled on the pressure.
Their persistence paid off five minutes from full time when Messi found Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder controlled the ball before firing a powerful strike beyond Pickford to level the score.
With momentum firmly in their favour, Argentina continued to press for a winner. Mac Allister hit the post for a second time before Messi collected the rebound and delivered a cross for Martinez, who headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the comeback.
Argentina will now attempt to retain the World Cup title they won in Qatar, while England were left to reflect on another heartbreaking exit after surrendering their lead in the closing stages.
International Sports
Spain outclass France to book place in FIFA World Cup final
The reigning European champions struck once in each half and frustrated France’s star-studded attack throughout the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Spain produced a commanding display to defeat France 2-0 on Tuesday, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a disciplined performance that underlined their status as one of the tournament’s standout teams.
The reigning European champions struck once in each half and frustrated France’s star-studded attack throughout the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead in the 22nd minute, calmly converting a penalty after teenage winger Lamine Yamal was brought down in the penalty area. The breakthrough rewarded Spain’s early dominance and set the tone for the remainder of the match.
France, who entered the semi-final as one of the tournament favourites after scoring 16 goals in six matches, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Spain’s organised defence. Captain Kylian Mbappé, the competition’s leading scorer heading into the match, was closely marked and denied the space that had fuelled France’s impressive run to the last four.
Spain doubled their advantage early in the second half when right-back Pedro Porro finished off a flowing team move after combining with Dani Olmo, leaving France with a mountain to climb.
Despite increasing the pressure in the closing stages and making several attacking substitutions, France were unable to find a way through Spain’s resolute defence, which has conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.
The victory extends Spain’s remarkable unbeaten run and sends La Roja into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. It also continues Spain’s recent dominance over France, having defeated Les Bleus in both the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League.
France, champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, will now turn their attention to Saturday’s third-place play-off.
Spain will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, where they will bid to win a second world title.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony
The event will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and highlight the passion, diversity and global unity that have defined the month-long tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the tournament final.
The 90-minute pre-match celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time and mark the end of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams competing across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The ceremony will feature performances by international music stars Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is also scheduled to make a special appearance.
Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off, setting the stage for the tournament’s showpiece finale.
According to FIFA, the event will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and highlight the passion, diversity and global unity that have defined the month-long tournament.
The ceremony has been produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and is designed to combine music, culture and football in a celebration of the sport’s biggest event. FIFA said additional artists and special guests will be announced before the final.
“We wanted the closing ceremony to bring the tournament full circle by celebrating football, music and culture before crowning the new world champions,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.
Fans attending the final have been encouraged to arrive early, with stadium gates opening four hours before kick-off. In addition to the closing ceremony, spectators will be able to enjoy a range of fan experiences, entertainment and interactive activities before the match begins.
International Sports
Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain and France will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday when they battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain have impressed with their attacking flair and disciplined possession-based football throughout the competition. La Roja booked their place in the semi-finals after edging Belgium 2-1 in a hard-fought quarter-final, having previously eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.
France, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the world’s elite teams. Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals after overcoming Paraguay 1-0 in the previous round, relying on their trademark blend of pace, physicality and clinical finishing.
The match promises a fascinating tactical battle. Spain are expected to dominate possession and patiently build attacks, while France will look to exploit their speed on the counterattack and make the most of their attacking stars.
With a place in Sunday’s World Cup final at stake, both sides will be determined to seize the moment. Spain are aiming to add a second World Cup title to their 2010 triumph, while France are chasing another crown after lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018.
Fans can expect an intense contest between two teams packed with world-class talent, with little separating them on paper. Fine margins, individual brilliance and defensive discipline could ultimately decide who advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Ariana Television. Be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News social media pages for the latest match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast updates and comprehensive tournament coverage throughout the competition.
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