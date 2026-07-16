Argentina fight back to beat England and reach World Cup final

Argentina scored two late goals to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday, booking their place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave his side the lead early in the second half. However, the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home Lionel Messi’s cross deep into stoppage time.

The victory sends Argentina into the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they will face European champions Spain. England will take on France in Saturday’s third-place play-off.

The opening half was a tightly contested affair, with both teams cancelling each other out and creating few clear scoring opportunities.

England broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart when Harry Kane helped launch an attack that ended with Morgan Rogers delivering a low cross for Gordon to calmly finish at the far post.

Argentina gradually took control of the match, forcing England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into several important saves. Nico Gonzalez was denied by the England keeper before Alexis Mac Allister struck the woodwork as the South Americans piled on the pressure.

Their persistence paid off five minutes from full time when Messi found Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder controlled the ball before firing a powerful strike beyond Pickford to level the score.

With momentum firmly in their favour, Argentina continued to press for a winner. Mac Allister hit the post for a second time before Messi collected the rebound and delivered a cross for Martinez, who headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Argentina will now attempt to retain the World Cup title they won in Qatar, while England were left to reflect on another heartbreaking exit after surrendering their lead in the closing stages.