Spain outclass France to book place in FIFA World Cup final

Spain produced a commanding display to defeat France 2-0 on Tuesday, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a disciplined performance that underlined their status as one of the tournament’s standout teams.

The reigning European champions struck once in each half and frustrated France’s star-studded attack throughout the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead in the 22nd minute, calmly converting a penalty after teenage winger Lamine Yamal was brought down in the penalty area. The breakthrough rewarded Spain’s early dominance and set the tone for the remainder of the match.

France, who entered the semi-final as one of the tournament favourites after scoring 16 goals in six matches, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Spain’s organised defence. Captain Kylian Mbappé, the competition’s leading scorer heading into the match, was closely marked and denied the space that had fuelled France’s impressive run to the last four.

Spain doubled their advantage early in the second half when right-back Pedro Porro finished off a flowing team move after combining with Dani Olmo, leaving France with a mountain to climb.

Despite increasing the pressure in the closing stages and making several attacking substitutions, France were unable to find a way through Spain’s resolute defence, which has conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

The victory extends Spain’s remarkable unbeaten run and sends La Roja into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. It also continues Spain’s recent dominance over France, having defeated Les Bleus in both the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

France, champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, will now turn their attention to Saturday’s third-place play-off.

Spain will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, where they will bid to win a second world title.