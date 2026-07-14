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Afghans face renewed uncertainty as Pakistan intensifies deportation campaign
Since October 2023, more than 2.5 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan under Islamabad’s deportation policy.
Thousands of Afghan families are returning to Afghanistan as Pakistan steps up its latest deportation campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.
Pakistan’s government set July 10 as the deadline for Afghans without valid visas to leave the country, ending recognition of documents that had previously allowed many Afghans to remain legally.
According to reports, between 400 and 600 families are crossing through Torkham into Afghanistan each day. Since October 2023, more than 2.5 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan under Islamabad’s deportation policy.
Many of those leaving say they have spent their entire lives in Pakistan and are returning to a country they barely know. Some families told reporters they were forced to sell homes and businesses at heavily reduced prices before departing, while others described increasing police raids and fears of arrest.
The large-scale returns are placing additional pressure on Afghanistan’s already limited resources, with transit centres and aid agencies struggling to support the growing number of returnees.
Pakistan says the deportation campaign is aimed at undocumented migrants and that only Afghans holding valid visas, such as student, business or visit visas, are permitted to remain in the country.
The deportations come amid strained relations between Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of failing to prevent cross-frontier militant activity. Afghan authorities have repeatedly rejected those allegations.
Humanitarian organisations have warned that the continuing return of large numbers of Afghans risks worsening the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where many returnees face an uncertain future.
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Saar
Saar: Impact of Iran-US conflict on the region discussed
Health
Afghan health minister, Gavi discuss expanding routine immunization
Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has held talks with officials from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF on expanding routine immunization and strengthening primary healthcare services across the country, the Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, the meeting focused on improving access to primary healthcare, increasing routine vaccination coverage and reviewing Gavi’s continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector.
Jalali said combating vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and polio, remains one of the ministry’s top priorities. He added that efforts are also underway to expand preventive healthcare services and improve access to essential medical care, particularly in underserved communities.
The minister said Afghanistan’s National Vaccination Strategy and National Health Strategy are in the final stages of preparation and will soon be shared with relevant stakeholders to support coordinated implementation.
Routine immunization remains a critical challenge in Afghanistan, where years of conflict, economic hardship and limited access to healthcare have left millions of children vulnerable to preventable diseases. International organizations continue to support vaccination campaigns and efforts to strengthen the country’s fragile health system.
According to the ministry, Gavi officials reaffirmed that Afghanistan remains one of the alliance’s priority countries and pledged to continue supporting immunization programmes and broader health initiatives aimed at protecting the country’s most vulnerable populations.
Business
Afghanistan, Russia and Kazakhstan sign AFN 446 million in Trade Agreements
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that trade agreements worth AFN 446 million were signed between Afghan traders and investors and business delegations from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan during a joint business-to-business (B2B) meeting.
According to a statement issued by the ACCI, the agreements cover the sectors of construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food and essential commodities (including cooking oil, tea, and grains), and agricultural services.
The meeting began with discussions between Afghan, Russian, and Kazakh traders and investors, during which the participants exchanged views on trade opportunities, market needs, and areas of potential cooperation.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Tyumen Chamber of Commerce thanked the leadership and staff of ACCI for their warm hospitality and described the visit as highly successful. He invited Afghan businesspeople to visit Russia and pledged to facilitate meetings between them and Russian traders.
He said the meetings would help expand not only Russian exports to Afghanistan but also Afghan exports to Russia. He added that the gathering could be remembered in the future as the beginning of a major historic trade partnership.
A joint trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, the Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks aimed at expanding economic and commercial cooperation.
Saar: Impact of Iran-US conflict on the region discussed
Afghan health minister, Gavi discuss expanding routine immunization
Afghanistan, Russia and Kazakhstan sign AFN 446 million in Trade Agreements
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