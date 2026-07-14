Afghans face renewed uncertainty as Pakistan intensifies deportation campaign

Thousands of Afghan families are returning to Afghanistan as Pakistan steps up its latest deportation campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.

Pakistan’s government set July 10 as the deadline for Afghans without valid visas to leave the country, ending recognition of documents that had previously allowed many Afghans to remain legally.

According to reports, between 400 and 600 families are crossing through Torkham into Afghanistan each day. Since October 2023, more than 2.5 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan under Islamabad’s deportation policy.

Many of those leaving say they have spent their entire lives in Pakistan and are returning to a country they barely know. Some families told reporters they were forced to sell homes and businesses at heavily reduced prices before departing, while others described increasing police raids and fears of arrest.

The large-scale returns are placing additional pressure on Afghanistan’s already limited resources, with transit centres and aid agencies struggling to support the growing number of returnees.

Pakistan says the deportation campaign is aimed at undocumented migrants and that only Afghans holding valid visas, such as student, business or visit visas, are permitted to remain in the country.

The deportations come amid strained relations between Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of failing to prevent cross-frontier militant activity. Afghan authorities have repeatedly rejected those allegations.

Humanitarian organisations have warned that the continuing return of large numbers of Afghans risks worsening the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where many returnees face an uncertain future.