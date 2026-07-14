Latest News
Pakistan clears 26 WFP aid containers for Afghanistan through Torkham crossing
According to Khan, the Islamic Emirate had previously informed the United Nations that its humanitarian shipments would be permitted to enter Afghanistan through Torkham.
Pakistan has authorised the movement of 26 World Food Programme (WFP) containers carrying food and humanitarian supplies into Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.
Customs officials issued gate passes for the convoy late on Monday after completing the required clearance procedures. The containers had remained at the Torkham import terminal for several hours while authorities awaited final approval from senior officials.
According to customs clearing agents, the convoy was cleared after electronic scanning and other formalities were completed. Officials also indicated that all vehicles that had finished the required procedures would be allowed to continue into Afghanistan on Tuesday.
The shipment is carrying food and other essential relief items as part of the WFP’s ongoing humanitarian assistance program for Afghanistan.
The Torkham crossing, one of the main transit routes linking Pakistan and Afghanistan, has remained closed to regular commercial traffic since October 2025 because of heightened security concerns.
Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that United Nations humanitarian convoys have now started moving into Afghanistan through Torkham. He said around 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies, including cooking oil and biscuits, have already entered the country, while more than 50 aid trucks are expected to make the journey.
According to Khan, the Islamic Emirate had previously informed the United Nations that its humanitarian shipments would be permitted to enter Afghanistan through Torkham.
He also cited remarks by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who announced that UN aid convoys would be allowed to begin transiting through the crossing from July 14.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet issued an official statement on the reported arrival of the humanitarian convoy.
Latest News
India donates family tents to support returning Afghan refugees
India said the latest assistance reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and cooperation with Afghan institutions.
India has donated a consignment of family tents to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation to help provide emergency shelter for returning Afghan refugees, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.
According to the ministry, the tents are intended to support the shelter, rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees by addressing their immediate housing needs as they resettle in Afghanistan.
The donation comes at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of returning refugees, particularly from neighbouring countries. Since late 2023, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned to the country following deportation and repatriation drives, placing additional pressure on already stretched humanitarian resources and public services.
Many of the returnees arrive with few possessions and require emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, food, healthcare and access to basic services. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s fragile economy and ongoing humanitarian crisis have made it increasingly difficult to absorb the growing number of returnees.
India said the latest assistance reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and cooperation with Afghan institutions.
New Delhi has remained engaged in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. India has supplied wheat, medicines, vaccines, earthquake relief, and other essential humanitarian assistance, while continuing to support projects aimed at improving the welfare of the Afghan people.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the donation underscores India’s commitment to helping vulnerable communities and supporting Afghanistan’s humanitarian and recovery efforts.
International Sports
Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain and France will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday when they battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain have impressed with their attacking flair and disciplined possession-based football throughout the competition. La Roja booked their place in the semi-finals after edging Belgium 2-1 in a hard-fought quarter-final, having previously eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.
France, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the world’s elite teams. Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals after overcoming Paraguay 1-0 in the previous round, relying on their trademark blend of pace, physicality and clinical finishing.
The match promises a fascinating tactical battle. Spain are expected to dominate possession and patiently build attacks, while France will look to exploit their speed on the counterattack and make the most of their attacking stars.
With a place in Sunday’s World Cup final at stake, both sides will be determined to seize the moment. Spain are aiming to add a second World Cup title to their 2010 triumph, while France are chasing another crown after lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018.
Fans can expect an intense contest between two teams packed with world-class talent, with little separating them on paper. Fine margins, individual brilliance and defensive discipline could ultimately decide who advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Ariana Television. Be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News social media pages for the latest match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast updates and comprehensive tournament coverage throughout the competition.
Latest News
Muttaqi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister discuss consular services, border cooperation
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, met with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Kabul, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, improving consular services for citizens of both countries, and border cooperation.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi described relations between Afghanistan and Iran as steadily expanding and stressed that consular services should be made simpler, faster, and aligned with accepted standards.
Jalalzadeh also underscored the importance of consular coordination between the two countries and expressed hope that the ongoing talks with the Afghan side would help improve the handling of consular affairs and expand facilities for the citizens of both nations.
Pakistan clears 26 WFP aid containers for Afghanistan through Torkham crossing
India donates family tents to support returning Afghan refugees
Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown
Trump sends Congress formal notice that Iran conflict has resumed
Trump says US attacking Iran capabilities related to Strait of Hormuz
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
Polio cases in Afghanistan rise to six in 2026 as two new cases confirmed
Tahawol: Iranian attacks on US bases in Gulf
Saar: Impact of US-Iran war on region
Tahawol: Renewed tension between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
-
Regional3 days ago
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
-
International Sports2 days ago
FIFA’s inaugural YouTube Creator Cup to stream live on Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels
-
International Sports2 days ago
FIFA World Cup semi-final line-up confirmed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s population rises to 37.2 million
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan, India hold fourth Joint Committee Meeting
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan XI thrash Uzbekistan by 199 runs in Khost T20 friendly