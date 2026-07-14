Pakistan clears 26 WFP aid containers for Afghanistan through Torkham crossing

Pakistan has authorised the movement of 26 World Food Programme (WFP) containers carrying food and humanitarian supplies into Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.

Customs officials issued gate passes for the convoy late on Monday after completing the required clearance procedures. The containers had remained at the Torkham import terminal for several hours while authorities awaited final approval from senior officials.

According to customs clearing agents, the convoy was cleared after electronic scanning and other formalities were completed. Officials also indicated that all vehicles that had finished the required procedures would be allowed to continue into Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The shipment is carrying food and other essential relief items as part of the WFP’s ongoing humanitarian assistance program for Afghanistan.

The Torkham crossing, one of the main transit routes linking Pakistan and Afghanistan, has remained closed to regular commercial traffic since October 2025 because of heightened security concerns.

Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that United Nations humanitarian convoys have now started moving into Afghanistan through Torkham. He said around 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies, including cooking oil and biscuits, have already entered the country, while more than 50 aid trucks are expected to make the journey.

According to Khan, the Islamic Emirate had previously informed the United Nations that its humanitarian shipments would be permitted to enter Afghanistan through Torkham.

He also cited remarks by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who announced that UN aid convoys would be allowed to begin transiting through the crossing from July 14.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet issued an official statement on the reported arrival of the humanitarian convoy.