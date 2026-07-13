Fetrat dismisses reports of rift between government and Juma Khan Fateh

The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate, Fasiuddin Fetrat, has rejected reports that Juma Khan Fateh has distanced himself from the government, describing claims of disagreements with the leadership as “media propaganda.”

Speaking on the issue, Fetrat said Fateh was unable to assume his appointment as deputy governor of Zabul province due to personal and family-related circumstances.

He said some media outlets had portrayed the situation as evidence of a dispute between Fateh and the Islamic Emirate, but insisted the reports were inaccurate.

Fetrat stressed that the matter was solely related to Fateh’s family circumstances and did not reflect any differences with the leadership.

He also dismissed reports claiming that security forces had been deployed to arrest Fateh, calling the allegations “false and far from reality.”

The comments come amid speculation in some media reports regarding Fateh’s status following his appointment as deputy governor of Zabul. The Islamic Emirate maintains that there has been no rift and that reports suggesting otherwise are unfounded.