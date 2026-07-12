Sport
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland cricket tour
Through its exclusive broadcast coverage, ATN will bring the action directly to cricket supporters across Afghanistan, offering match coverage, updates, analysis and highlights throughout the series.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be able to follow the national team’s upcoming tour of Ireland after Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the highly anticipated five-match One-Day International (ODI) series.
The Afghanistan national cricket team is scheduled to travel to Ireland in August 2026 for the tour, which forms part of Ireland’s 2026 home international season. The series will provide both teams with valuable international competition as they continue their development and preparations for future global tournaments.
Through its exclusive broadcast coverage, ATN will bring the action directly to cricket supporters across Afghanistan, offering match coverage, updates, analysis and highlights throughout the series.
The agreement further strengthens ATN’s commitment to promoting and supporting sports in Afghanistan by ensuring that fans across the country have access to major international sporting events.
Over the years, ATN has played a leading role in expanding sports broadcasting in Afghanistan, securing exclusive rights to a wide range of local and international competitions and creating opportunities for audiences to connect with their favorite teams and athletes.
From cricket and football to other major sporting events, ATN continues to invest in sports coverage as part of its mission to provide quality entertainment, inspire young athletes and celebrate Afghanistan’s growing presence on the global sporting stage.
Afghanistan cricket has enjoyed significant growth in recent years, with the national team establishing itself as a competitive force in international cricket. The team’s success has helped inspire a new generation of Afghan players and strengthened the passion for the sport among millions of fans nationwide.
Ariana Radio and Television Network encourages fans to follow its official social media platforms for the latest updates, broadcast schedules and coverage details ahead of Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland.
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Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
WATCH: Fellow cricket greats, including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, attend Zadran’s funeral
The cricket world has united in paying tribute to former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran following his death at the age of 38, with the International Cricket Council (ICC), national cricket boards, current and former players and officials remembering him as one of the pioneers of Afghan cricket.
Zadran, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest in Kabul on Thursday following funeral prayers at the Eidgah Mosque attended by family, friends, fellow cricketers and thousands of mourners.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was saddened by the passing of the former Afghanistan paceman, describing him as a Cricket World Cup hero whose contribution to the game would be remembered.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said he was deeply saddened by Zadran’s death and praised his role in Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in international cricket.
“His match-winning all-round performance against Scotland at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will forever remain a landmark moment in Afghanistan’s cricket history,” Shah wrote on X.
“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire Afghanistan cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described Zadran as one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication, passion and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the development of the game.
“He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage,” the board said.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called Zadran “a true pioneer of Afghanistan cricket”, saying his passion and commitment to the game would always be remembered.
“It’s always heartbreaking to lose someone who gave so much to the game,” Singh wrote, extending condolences to Zadran’s family and the Afghanistan cricket community.
Former India captain and commentator Ravi Shastri also paid tribute, saying Zadran’s contribution to Afghanistan’s journey in world cricket would never be forgotten.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described him as a fearless cricketer who played a key role in putting Afghanistan on the global cricket map, while former Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews remembered him as “a champion both on and off the field.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed deep sadness over Zadran’s passing, saying his contribution to Afghanistan cricket would always be remembered. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood also conveyed his condolences to Zadran’s family.
Messages of sympathy also poured in from current and former players, cricket boards and officials around the world, highlighting the respect Zadran earned throughout his career.
A key figure in Afghanistan’s rise on the international stage, Zadran represented his country in 44 One-Day Internationals, 36 Twenty20 Internationals and one Test match, claiming 43 ODI wickets and 37 T20I wickets during an international career spanning more than a decade.
He played a defining role in Afghanistan’s first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory, starring in the dramatic win over Scotland in 2015 and finishing as Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 10 wickets.
Zadran retired from international cricket in 2020 and announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2025. He is widely remembered as one of the pioneers who helped transform Afghanistan from an emerging cricket nation into a respected force on the world stage.
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Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Thousands of Zadran’s fans also gathered outside the mosque, where they bid an emotional farewell to the former left-arm pacer, whose contributions helped shape Afghanistan’s rise on the international cricket stage.
Former Afghanistan national cricket team fast bowler Shapoor Zadran was laid to rest in Kabul on Thursday following a funeral attended by family, friends, fellow cricketers and thousands of mourners.
The funeral prayers were held at the historic Eidgah Mosque on Thursday morning before Zadran was buried at Maranjan Hill Cemetery.
Among those attending the funeral and burial were Afghanistan cricket stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who joined relatives, officials and members of the cricket community to pay their final respects to one of the country’s pioneering fast bowlers.
Thousands of Zadran’s fans also gathered outside the mosque, where they bid an emotional farewell to the former left-arm pacer, whose contributions helped shape Afghanistan’s rise on the international cricket stage.
Zadran’s body arrived in Kabul on Wednesday aboard a Kam Air flight from India, where he had been receiving medical treatment before passing away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
Widely regarded as one of the architects of Afghanistan’s cricket success, Zadran represented the national team in 44 One-Day Internationals, 36 Twenty20 Internationals and one Test match. He played a key role in Afghanistan’s qualification for major international tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, and was known for his pace, aggression and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs.
Tributes have continued to pour in from across the cricketing world, with former teammates, officials and supporters remembering Zadran not only for his achievements on the field but also for his passion, humility and commitment to Afghan cricket.
His passing marks the end of an era for Afghanistan cricket, with many describing him as one of the players who laid the foundation for the national team’s emergence as a respected force in world cricket.
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