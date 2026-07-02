Iran-Afghanistan joint chamber of commerce delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade ties

A delegation from the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce has arrived in Kabul to take part in an international exhibition, according to the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on its X account on Thursday, the embassy said the delegation will participate in Afghanistan’s National and International Industry and Mines Exhibition and hold business meetings and conferences with Afghan officials.

The embassy added that the visit aims to expand trade relations between Afghanistan and Iran and strengthen economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The Afghanistan National and International Industry and Mines Exhibition opened in Kabul on Wednesday, June 29, 2026, bringing together domestic and foreign participants to showcase opportunities in industry, mining, and commerce.

Afghanistan and Iran share long-standing economic relations, with trade cooperation continuing despite ongoing regional political and financial challenges.