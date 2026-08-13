Afghan envoy invites Fazlur Rehman to embassy event marking IEA’s return to power

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, has invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend an event in the embassy marking the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.

The invitation was extended during a meeting between Shakeeb and Fazlur Rehman, where the two discussed Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and the regional security situation, local media reported.

The meeting comes amid strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with both sides exchanging views on ways to improve bilateral cooperation and ease existing tensions.

Shakeeb and Fazlur Rehman also discussed developments affecting regional security and stressed the need for greater cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The Afghan envoy and the JUI-F chief emphasised the importance of maintaining communication channels and strengthening engagement between Islamabad and Kabul at a time of repeated friction in bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and exploring ways to reduce tensions between the two countries.