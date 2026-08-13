Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, has praised the role of Qatari women in the country’s development, contrasting it with the IEA’s policies toward women in Afghanistan.

“Qatari women are contributing to their country’s progress and prosperity. They are educated and hold significant positions,” Khalilzad said in a post on X.

He described Qatar’s approach as “a much smarter” one than the policy adopted by the IEA leadership in Afghanistan.

“When you have much work to do and many problems, how is it a good idea to operate at half-capacity?” Khalilzad asked.

Referring to Qatar, he said the country’s results speak for themselves, describing it as beautiful, peaceful and widely respected, while also noting its religious character.