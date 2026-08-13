UN: Two staff members detained in Afghanistan’s Herat

Two Afghan staff members of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) were detained by Islamic Emirate officials on Sunday, August 9, in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat, according to Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Speaking at the UN’s noon briefing, Haq said UNAMA had not been informed of the charges against the two staff members and had not been permitted to visit them.

“UNAMA has called on the de facto authorities to ensure compliance with the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and its officials,” Haq said.

He added that UNAMA operates under a clear mandate from the UN Security Council and is engaging with the de facto authorities regarding the detentions.

Haq said there was no further update on the situation at the time of the briefing and that the UN would provide updates on any developments.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet commented on the situation.