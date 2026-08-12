Kabul Premier League: Abasin Defenders thrash Band-e Amir Stars by 163 runs

Abasin Defenders produced a dominant performance in the Kabul Premier League on Tuesday, beating Band-e Amir Stars by 163 runs in the fifth match of the tournament in Kabul.

Batting first after winning the toss, Defenders posted an imposing 281 for five from their 20 overs.

Mohammad Amin led the charge with an unbeaten 103 from 46 balls, while Mohammad Akram added a rapid 68 from just 25 deliveries. The pair helped Defenders build a formidable total and put Band-e Amir Stars under immediate pressure.

Band-e Amir struggled to cope with the target and were bowled out for just 118 in 13.3 overs.

Azizullah Miakhil was the top scorer for Band-e Amir with 55 from 19 balls, while Mohammad Asif contributed 25 from 14 deliveries.

Qamar Shams was the standout bowler for Defenders, taking three wickets for just seven runs in 1.3 overs. Faridoon Dawoodzai also claimed two wickets for 13 runs.

The 163-run victory was one of the biggest wins of the Kabul Premier League so far and gave Abasin Defenders two points.

Mohammad Amin was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century.