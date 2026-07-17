Afghanistan temporarily eases fuel import standards to help curb rising prices

Afghanistan’s state-owned Oil and Gas Company has announced a temporary adjustment to some technical standards for importing gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) following a sharp rise in global oil and gas prices and their impact on the domestic market.

In a statement, the company said the committee responsible for preventing the import of substandard fuel had reviewed market conditions and domestic demand before deciding to temporarily apply revised limits to certain technical specifications and permissible standards for imported fuel under specific conditions.

The company said the move is an exceptional and temporary measure aimed at facilitating fuel imports, ensuring timely market supply, preventing shortages and reducing the impact of global price volatility. The revised standards will remain in effect until market conditions stabilize and relevant authorities issue further instructions.

The decision comes as fuel prices have risen sharply across Afghanistan in recent days, prompting widespread public concern and complaints.

The increase has been linked to a significant decline in Afghanistan’s fuel imports from Russia following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, which have disrupted supplies.